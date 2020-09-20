Donald Trump Says Joe Biden Is On Drugs, Receives A ‘Big Fat Shot In The A**’ Before Public Appearances

During a campaign rally on Saturday night, President Donald Trump alleged that his general election opponent, Democrat Joe Biden, is taking performance-enhancing drugs, Mediaite reported.

Addressing a crowd of supporters, Trump claimed that the Democratic Party’s presidential nominee is being drugged before public appearances.

“I got a debate coming up with this guy,” he began.

“You never know. They gave him a big fat shot in the a**… and for two hours, he is better than ever before. Problem is, what happens after that?”

Trump then argued that both him and Biden should be tested for performance-enhancing drugs before taking the stage.

“We’re going to ask for a drug test. We are. I’d like to have a drug test. Both of us, I’ll take it, he’ll take it,” he said, prompting cheers from the crowd.

Trump has previously accused Biden of taking mind-enhancing substances.

In an August interview with The Washington Examiner, Trump said that Biden performed badly in the first few Democratic primary debates, but appeared far more alert and coherent during his one-on-one debate versus Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont.

Trump said that the former Delaware senator “was so bad. He wasn’t even coherent. And against Bernie, he was. And we’re calling for a drug test.”

The commander-in-chief offered no evidence for his claims. Still, he has repeatedly claimed that Biden is suffering from dementia and that he is not fit to serve in the White House.

Trump made similar allegations in 2016, when he competed against former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

As NBC News reported, Biden has dismissed Trump’s accusations as baseless.

“He’s a fool. The comments were just foolish,” he said earlier this week.

As Mediaite noted, the first presidential debate of this election season will be held on September 29 and moderated by veteran Fox News anchor Chris Wallace. The two candidates will go head-to-head on October 15 and October 22.

Biden’s running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, and Vice President Mike Pence will clash on October 7.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Although Democrats have dismissed Trump’s claims, some are reportedly nervous about the presidential debates. Several aides and allies to Biden anonymously shared their concerns with the press, pointing out that the Delaware Democrat is known for making “gaffes.”

There is reportedly “palpable fear” among some insiders about whether Biden is up to the task.

Since winning the nomination, Biden has largely stayed out of the spotlight, avoiding interviews and television appearances. On the campaign trail, he has relied on reading from a teleprompter.