Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Victoria Makes A Calculated Move

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week teases a week filled with drama for the Newman family and Devon. Elena confronts her boyfriend over Amanda. Meanwhile, Victoria plans for future articles with Billy, and Adam puts Victor on notice about his declaration of war.

Devon (Bryton James) apologizes to Elena (Brytni Sarpy). He saw Amanda (Mishael Morgan) and gave her items of Hilary’s after he promised Elena that he would not assist Amanda in finding out anything else about her twin. The fact that Devon did not trust her enough to tell her causes some serious issues for the couple. The lie of omission, combined with Devon’s renewed grief over Hilary, means the couple is in for some rocky moments.

Elena also worries that Amanda looks so much like Hilary that it messes with her boyfriend’s head. She is struggling to compete with a memory, and it seems like Elena may not be able to continue this way.

Elsewhere, Billy (Jason Thompson) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) may not be together romantically anymore, but they continue to make a great team. Victoria visits Billy at work, and she has plenty of news to spill to Billy for his upcoming exposé about Adam’s (Mark Grossman) numerous crimes.

Now that Adam has declared war on Victor (Eric Braeden), there is even more for Billy to cover. Victoria even has a good idea for a headline, and Billy is all ears. All that is left is for Billy to find concrete evidence so that the whole thing can go to print with all the sordid details included. Victoria is sure to have some proof to give to Billy to have all his bases covered legally.

Finally, Adam confronts Victor (Eric Braeden) at Society. Although Victor looks like his usual put-together self, Adam seems a bit disheveled. He’s wearing a t-shirt with an open flannel shirt over it, and his hair is a bit mussed. His demeanor with Victor is also off-kilter. Adam is furious, and he makes that evident to Victor.

Adam has a warning for his father. He alludes to the fact that he has something in the works that could wreak havoc on Victor. At this point, Adam is happy that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) suggested he send Connor (Judah Mackey) to boarding school so that the little boy will not be around when things get so intense. Of course, Victor and Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) may have something up their sleeves, too, when it comes to Connor.