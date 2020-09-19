WWE Rumors: Reported Plans For Retribution Revealed; Main Members Confirmed

Citing Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, WrestleTalk has provided an update on WWE’s current plans for the Retribution faction.

According to Meltzer, the group will be exclusive to Monday Night Raw moving forward. When the masked stable first burst onto the scene, they caused havoc on Friday Night SmackDown as well. Those plans could still be subject to change, but for now, the company is supposedly intent on keeping Retribution focused on the red brand’s weekly show.

The report also highlighted that the main five members of the group are NXT superstars Dominik Dijakovic, Shane Thorne, Dio Maddin, Mercedes Martinez and Mia Yim. The Inquisitr recently reported that these performers were the core of the unit, and those plans are seemingly still in place.

As The Inquisitr report noted, Mojo Rawley also participated in a recent segment with the masked anarchists. However, it is believed that the core members of the faction will be made up of rising stars from the black-and-gold brand.

Chelsea Green, Tommaso Ciampa, Jessi Kamea, Mustafa Ali and other wrestlers have been linked with Retribution in recent weeks. Some of them have already played the gimmicks on television, which has fueled speculation that they could all be set to make the jump to the red brand in the near future.

One of the stable’s recent promos referenced the Performance Center, suggesting that those involved are all recent developmental talents who have become disillusioned with their position in the promotion.

Dijakovic and Martinez were reported the superstars who talked during the latest promos. Even though their voices were disguised at the time, both participants have been attached to Retribution for weeks.

The faction’s latest storyline attacks on Monday Night Raw also saw at least a dozen wrestlers sport the masks and cause chaos. As of this writing, several of those performers are believed to be extras. However, when it comes time to show their faces, fans could see many NXT stars make their debut on the main roster.

The WrestleTalk article also pointed out that Retribution looks set to enter into a feud with The Hurt Business, whom they attacked during this week’s episode. If that’s the case, they could be set to receive some official matches. Since appearing on television, they’ve only been involved in beatdown and vandalism angles.

The storyline has been one of the most prominent on the company’s flagship shows lately, and it’s only a matter of time before the members’ identities are exposed.