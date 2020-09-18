Michael Moore Sounds The Alarm: Joe Biden Is Running A ‘Worse’ Campaign Than Hillary Clinton

In an interview with The Hill published on Friday, documentary filmmaker Michael Moore issued a dire warning for Democrats across the nation.

Moore, a Michigan native, warned that Joe Biden is running a “worse” campaign in his state than Hillary Clinton four years ago.

In 2016, Clinton lost the Great Lake State to President Donald Trump by less than half a percentage point.

According to Moore, Biden is on the same path, since he has virtually no presence and does not seem to care about reaching out to potential voters.

“The fact that Trump has narrowed the lead by 50 percent since June should have everybody screaming bloody murder. We don’t have a minute to lose on this,” Moore said, pointing to a recent poll from the Detroit Free Press.

The survey established that Biden’s lead in the key battleground has melted away, dropping from 16 percentage points in June to 8 percent.

To improve his standing, Biden needs to focus on turning out Democrats and Black voters, instead of trying to woo so-called moderate Republicans, Moore argued.

The filmmaker stressed that Clinton, who infamously neglected the Midwest in 2016, had a better ground game and more offices in Michigan than Biden.

“It’s actually worse than Hillary. At least there was a ground game, even though she didn’t show up. There were Hillary offices in many towns, there were door-to-door campaigns.”

“Yes, we need to do it differently than 2016, but we need to go the other direction. We need more, we don’t need less,” he continued.

Moore concluded that Biden seems to be running an “invisible campaign” in Michigan and pointed to a recent article from Time magazine.

Time reported that Democrats are growing increasingly concerned about their nominee’s chances in the critical battleground, since he has, apparently, decided that he does not need field offices or volunteers to beat Trump.

The report stated that it is impossible to evaluate the enthusiasm for Biden’s candidacy or asses his standing in the Great Lake State because he does not seem to have established an on-the-ground operation

“In short, in one of the most important swing states in the country, Biden’s campaign is all but invisible to the naked eye,” the magazine concluded.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

Moore has previously warned fellow liberals against underestimating Trump. In June this year, he pointed out that there seems to be an enormous enthusiasm gap between the two presidential candidates.

He explained that polling suggests Biden supporters are not motivated by their support for him, but by their opposition to Trump, which may not be enough to carry him to victory in November.