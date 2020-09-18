‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Weekly Spoilers & Shocking Pics Detail Steffy’s Drug-Induced Breakdown

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for the week of September 21 indicate that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will reach her breaking point. After drinking too many pills, Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) finds her unconscious and a bizarre series of events take place, per SheKnows Soaps. As seen in the below pics, she has a drug-induced breakdown and there’s little anyone can do to stop it.

Monday, September 21 – Liam Panics At Horrific Discovery

Liam will panic when he finds Steffy lying unconscious at the cliff house. His worst fears regarding his ex-wife will be realized when he realizes that she still has access to her prescription painkillers. He will react quickly after finding her blacked out to get her the help she needs.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will band together for a common cause. They forge ahead with their co-parenting relationship as they put Douglas Forrester’s (Henry Joseph Samiri) needs first.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Tuesday, September 22 – Steffy Goes Ballistic

Steffy is furious and blasts Liam after waking up. She unleashes all her anger on her ex-husband and seethes as he tries to placate her.

Thomas talks to Hope about Liam and Steffy. He feels that Liam is overreacting about his sister and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan). He thinks that his sister is an adult who can make her own decisions regarding her love life. Hope weighs in with her own hard-won insights about addiction and medical care.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Wednesday, September 23 – Steffy’s Shocking Kidnapping Accusation

A distraught Steffy is convinced that Hope and Liam have wronged her. She accuses them of kidnapping her baby. It seems as if she believes that they are withholding Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) from her.

Hope turns to her mother and tells her what’s really been bothering her. She tells Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) that she is frustrated by Liam’s fixation on his ex-wife. She’s tired of hearing him harp on about his ex-wife, instead of focusing on her and the kids.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Thursday, September 24 – Brooke Makes The List

Thomas informs his dad that Steffy is having a mental breakdown. Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will rush to the cliff house to see how he can help her.

Brooke is also on Steffy’s target list and she takes aim at the woman who ruined her mother’s life and meddled in her own.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Friday, September 25 – Thomas Apologizes

Thomas knows that he needs to make right with the one he strung along for months. He sincerely apologizes to Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) and tells her how sorry he is for making her believe that he was in love with her. He acknowledges that he was wrong to propose to her and wants to make amends for their disastrous and humiliating wedding.

Steffy’s next move is downright dangerous.