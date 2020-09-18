WWE News: Roman Reigns Explains True Nature Of Partnership With Roman Reigns

In a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, Paul Heyman opened up his current partnership with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. According to the manager, their alliance is the “biggest move” that the company could make with superstars at this moment in time, and it’s given them an opportunity to redefine themselves.

Heyman discussed how he’s played many different roles in the wrestling industry throughout the years. However, his partnership with Reigns is unlike anything else he’s experienced thus far, and the dynamic he has with the former Universal Champion is unique.

“It’s an opportunity 33 years into my performing career to completely redefine, reimagine and reinvent myself. I’m now the special counsel to the tribal chief, a role I’ve never played. I’ve been a manager. I’ve been an agent. I’ve been an advocate. I’ve been the CEO of the Dangerous Alliance. I’ve been an executive producer in ECW. I’ve been the executive director of Monday Night Raw. I’ve been the general manager of multiple brands. This is a completely different role for me.”

Heyman went on to say that while Reigns has been a headliner in WWE for years, he’s still a young superstar who has yet to hit his prime. With Heyman by his side, they expect Reigns to reach an even bigger level of stardom and relevancy than ever before.

According to Heyman, the current angle also saved him from obscurity. As The Inquisitr previously reported, he had been absent from the company since losing his position as the executive director of Monday Night Raw. It is believed that he was paired up with Reigns to justify his contract.

Heyman also stated that Reigns’ return is a perfect opportunity for the rest of the roster to make themselves relevant. He said that the company will be built around “The Big Dog,” but his presence also allows other wrestlers to take advantage of the exposure he’ll bring to the promotion.

Heyman is primarily known for his work with Brock Lesnar, which is why his new alliance with Reigns surprised some fans. Reigns and “The Beast Incarnate” have been frequent rivals on television, but Heyman explained why his new partnership shouldn’t come as that much of a surprise.

He said that even when “The Big Dog” was feuding with Lesnar, he still built up Reigns as one of the best performers in history. The article also highlighted how Heyman consoled the superstar in the gorilla position after he went public with his leukaemia diagnosis, as they’ve had a personal relationship outside of wrestling for a very long time.