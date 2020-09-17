‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday: Finn No Longer Wanted To Be Steffy’s Doctor

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 16 features Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at Forrester Creations. He told Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) that he was worried about his ex-wife. He was concerned that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) was getting too close to Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and that she was already in a vulnerable state. He thought that the physician’s judgment could be impaired by his interest in Steffy, per SheKnows Soaps.

Thomas did not understand why Liam was so upset. He said that Steffy was a grown woman and ordered him to drop the accusations against the doctor. He thought that Liam couldn’t handle that the physician was treating Steffy as a patient and not as a number. As seen in the image below, he believed that Liam was jealous.

At the cliff house, Steffy didn’t know what to do with the painkillers that Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero) had given her. Finn arrived at her house and she quickly hid the pills away, as per The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers. She told him that she was coping without the meds thanks to his care.

Finn then broke the news that he could no longer be her doctor. Steffy was stunned by the news. He assured her that their doctor/patient relationship had been positive. However, he couldn’t stop thinking about her and wanted to spend more time with her.

“I can’t continue to have these feelings and be your doctor,” Finn said. Steffy stared at the floor.

Suddenly embarrassed by his statement, Finn kept quiet. He apologized and wanted to leave. But Steffy quickly strode across the room and kissed him. He responded and they kissed passionately, as seen in the image below.

Carter Walton (Lawrence Saint-Victor) and Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes) had lunch together. They returned to Forrester Creations and went to her office. Once again, talk turned to Zoe’s disastrous wedding. She had nearly married Thomas but Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) had exposed Thomas as a fraud.

Zoe thought that maybe she deserved what had happened because of her involvement in Beth Spencer’s (Madeline Valdez and River Davidson) kidnapping. She had wronged Hope by trying to protect her father. Carter encouraged her to let the past go. He wanted her to move forward with her life and not to let her guilty feelings weigh her down any longer.

The model was grateful to have Carter in her life. She loved being in his company and said that he was always there to support her. His gift was being able to see the good in people. Carter looked into Zoe’s eyes and told her that he had faith in her. He said that they had a lot more in common than she realized.