‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Wednesday: Devon Breaks Elena’s Heart

The Young and the Restless‘ Wednesday, September 16, episode featured Chelsea and Adam making up and making plans for war while Devon made a declaration of love, which Elena overheard. Traci found a new mystery about Dina, and Sharon promised not to see Adam anymore.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) showed up at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), and he wanted to know where things stood with her and Adam (Mark Grossman). Sharon said she was no longer treating her ex-husband, and she told him fighting cancer would be her focus. Rey listened, but then he expressed his worry that she backed off from Adam because they nearly crossed a line.

Mariah (Camryn Grimes) came in, so Rey left. Sharon worried that she’d ruined everything with Rey. Mariah talked up all of Rey’s positives while Sharon confided that she felt conflicted about stopping treatment for Adam, but Mariah said she had to be finished with him. Sharon expressed her concern that cancer took away her control.

Later, Rey returned to make up with Sharon, and she promised her boyfriend that her ex wouldn’t come between them.

At Adam’s penthouse, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) insisted that Adam hear her out even though he explained that nothing had changed. Chelsea told her fiancé her plan to send Connor (Judah Mackey) to boarding school to keep him insulated from the fallout. She also let him know that Alyssa (María DiDomenico) and Billy (Jason Thompson) had teamed up to take him down.

Adam believed that no matter what she said, Chelsea would end up leaving. However, she promised that she wouldn’t, and she tried to get him to marry her right then. Ultimately, the couple teamed up and declared war on their enemies, including Victor (Eric Braeden). Adam suggested that they save their wedding for a celebration after they’d won, and Chelsea agreed.

Monty Brinton / CBS

Traci (Beth Maitland) and Jack (Peter Bergman) met at The Grand Phoenix, and he told her that they might have misinterpreted Dina’s (Marla Adams) reasons for wanting the old home video. They watched the movie again and came up empty until Traci noticed an antique emerald necklace that their mother wore. She felt it seemed familiar and decided to look into it further.

Upstairs, Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) talked about her conversation with Jack about Dina. Nick declared that Phyllis is too cynical, but she said that she was realistic. Nick asked Phyllis to trust in him and their relationship, and then they declared their love for each other.

Elena (Brytni Sarpy) and Nate (Sean Dominic) caught up with each other at Crimson Lights. They discussed Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) DNA test results, and Elena was taken aback that Amanda ran straight to Devon (Bryton James) after she got the news that she and Hilary were twins. Nate encouraged Elena to give them both time, and he also told her to trust in Devon.

At Devon’s, Amanda asked him all the questions about Hilary. It was painful for Devon, but he tried to answer. He told Amanda that she and Hilary shared their persistence and passion. Amanda wondered about people hating Hilary, which Devon chalked up to them not genuinely knowing her. Then he said, “I loved Hilary more than anything else on Earth.” Unfortunately, Elena walked in just in time to hear that, and she looked stricken.