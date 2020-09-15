Jennifer Lopez Reportedly Outraged At Derek Hough For Joining Tyra Banks And ‘DWTS’

Derek Hough made a return to the show that made him famous, but not everyone is happy about his decision to join Dancing with the Stars. According to OK! magazine, Jennifer Lopez is reportedly furious that Hough has apparently ended his run as a judge on her show, World of Dance.

“Jennifer blew a gasket when she found out about this,” the source said.

That’s not the only thing that reportedly got Lopez riled up.

“She is not only mad at Derek but also livid with Dancing with the Stars new host Tyra Banks. How dare Derek betray Jennifer and World of Dance by doing this!” the source added.

“Also, what is Tyra doing poaching Derek away from Jennifer?”

According to the outlet, Lopez is so upset she has even involved her legal team.

“Jennifer can’t believe that Derek’s contract with NBC had a non-compete in it and is screaming at the lawyers. If Tyra wants to play dirty on the dance floor, bring it on,” the insider said.

NBC released a statement saying Hough’s decision to join the DWTS team doesn’t have any impact on his role on World of Dance. But that doesn’t mean his role in the fifth season of the competition is assured.

“Jennifer has a long memory and once you go behind her back, she will never trust you again,” the insider said.

Leon Bennett / Getty Images

One source added Banks is trying to imitate Lopez’s success by trying to take whatever the Hustlers producer has, which is why she allegedly wanted Derek over his sister Julianne Hough, who was a judge on the franchise for seasons 19 through 21.

Hough is taking over the role formerly played by Len Goodman, who was apparently slated to return but couldn’t because of the novel coronavirus pandemic travel restrictions.

For his part, Hough has expressed excitement about being a judge on DWTS. He likened it to coming home and was excited to relive the memories and experiences that he had on the series the first time around.

The first episode of the competition featuring Hough aired this week to mixed reviews. As The Inquisitr previously reported, fans showed Banks plenty of love after she completely revamped the series for its 29th season. Others were less enthusiastic about the new line-up.

Previously, the professional dancer made his first appearance on DWTS in season four as a guest instructor. He later joined full time for the fifth installment of the franchise, where he was paired up with Jennie Garth.