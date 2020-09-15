Donald Trump Shot Down After Saying He Wants Weekly Segment On ‘Fox News’

President Donald Trump appeared on Fox News’ Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning, and he apparently has plans to make it a regular thing. But while expressing his intention to do a weekly segment, host Steve Doocy shot the president down.

As The Hill reported, Trump declared during a phone call with the network that the conversation was just “like the old days” and he wanted to do it weekly.

Doocy replied that he wasn’t aware of that fact and that it was an exclusive breaking right on the air.

After claiming once again that his opponent Joe Biden should be required to be drug tested and suggesting that he wanted to assassinate Bashar al-Assad, Trump reiterated his claim toward the end of the call.

“We’re gonna do it every week. Every Monday, I think they said, and if we can’t do it on a Monday, we’ll do it on a Tuesday, like we did today,” Trump said.

Brian Kilmeade replied that he thought it was a good idea. But Doocy refused to confirm the idea.

“Mr. President, thank you very much. You may want to do it every week, but Fox has not committed to that,” he said. “We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis.”

The host then suggested that Trump’s opponent should pay a visit to the show, as well.

“And Joe Biden, as well, is always welcome to join us for 47 minutes, like we just did with the president,” he added.

Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images

“All right. Donald Trump, president of the United States. He’s now gone to talk to John Roberts, maybe,” he concluded.

The comment indicates that Trump appears to want to communicate directly with his base more often as the 2020 election heats up.

Trump famously has a love-hate relationship with the news outlet. He has regularly praised Fox and appeared on it frequently in the years before he ran for president. He even appeared on a regular segment from 2011-2015 called “Monday Mornings with Trump,” a franchise introduced by Roger Ailes.

Since his election, he has made regular appearances and has often praised the network. From time to time, however, he has criticized them for coverage that he deems negative towards him.

Back in August, the day after his brother died, he called the outlet “not watchable” and worse than CNN, and urged his fans to tune into One America News Network (OANN) instead, as The Inquisitr previously reported.