‘The Young And The Restless’ Recap For Monday: Kyle Proposes With A Makeshift Ring

The Young and the Restless‘ Monday, September 14, episode featured an unplanned proposal of marriage as Kyle and Summer agreed to tie the knot. Elsewhere, Theo tried to clear the air with Lola, Sharon dreamed of Adam, Jack warned Billy, and Nikki defended Victor.

Summer (Hunter King) set up a romantic dinner in Kyle’s (Michael Mealor) suite. They enjoyed some grown-up time, and then Summer updated Kyle about the progress on their house. Summer noted that she envisioned them having two dogs and children in the future. Kyle felt that Summer’s plans skipped over one crucial part – marriage. They got engaged but decided to keep the secret for a while, and Kyle even made a makeshift ring, which Summer loved.

Adam (Mark Grossman) rebuffed Chelsea’s (Melissa Claire Egan) attempts to stay together. He insisted that she and Connor (Judah Mackey) would eventually leave him, but Chelsea insisted that nothing would come between them. Adam disagreed and walked out the door of their penthouse.

At Sharon’s (Sharon Case), she dreamed of Adam walking through her front door. He revealed he couldn’t stay away, but Sharon wondered if he would want to be with her when she was sick and weak. He admitted that he’d be there for her the same way she’d been there for him.

When Sharon woke up, she texted Adam to talk, and he happened to knock on her door. They sat down and talked. Sharon admitted that she felt very guilty about Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and how the lines had blurred for them when she fell asleep at his hotel. Sharon appreciated that Adam gave her something to focus on other than herself, but she once again told him that she couldn’t continue treating him. Adam apologized for dragging Sharon into it, and he left while she watched him wistfully.

Monty Brinton / CBS

At Crimson Lights, Jack (Peter Bergman) told Billy (Jason Thompson) that he was taking a break from both Jabot and Dina (Marla Adams). They also discussed Traci (Beth Maitland) and Theo (Tyler Johnson) joining Billy at Chance Comm. Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott) and Victoria (Amelia Heinle) came in, and both men congratulated Nikki on her new job at Newman Enterprises. Nikki declined to join them, and she and Victoria went out to the patio after Billy let his ex-wife know they needed to talk soon.

Nikki attempted to get Victoria to sympathize with Victor’s (Eric Braeden) position on Adam (Mark Grossman), but Victoria refused to budge. She didn’t even care that Alyssa (María DiDomenico) was back in Genoa City.

Back inside, Jack sensed that Billy had something big up his sleeve, and Billy admitted it was a story about the Newmans that would launch Chance Comm into the stratosphere. Jack advised his brother to back away, but Billy didn’t want to hear it. Later, Jack and Nikki left, and Billy and Victoria touched base about Alyssa, and she reaffirmed that she’s committed to handling whatever blowback she received at Newman over the article.

Finally, at Society, Theo tried to clear the air with Lola (Sasha Calle). Things seemed okay until she got him to admit that part of him liked dating her because she was Kyle’s ex. After that, Lola asked him to leave.