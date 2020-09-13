Ronna McDaniel Slammed For Attacking Joe Biden’s ‘Disastrous Record’ On Coronavirus

Republican Party chair Ronna Romney McDaniel is taking flak for criticizing Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden for his record on the coronavirus, Raw Story reported.

“Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to the coronavirus,” she tweeted on Sunday along with a link to a video of ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos confronting the Biden campaign’s Senior Adviser, Symone D. Sanders, about the candidate’s COVID-19 comments.

The GOP leader was swiftly mocked for her comment on social media.

“This tweet verifies just how stupid Ronna Romney McDaniel and the rest of the Trump campaign believe their cult followers to be,” tweeted Democratic strategist Adam Parkhomenko.

“Donald Trump’s presidency is such a failure, his only hope of reelection comes down to convincing people that Joe Biden has actually been the president these past four years,” the account of Palmer Report tweeted.

“Joe Biden can’t run from his disastrous record responding to The Great Plague of London in 1665,” joked Intertheory founder Kim Sherrell.

During Stephanopoulos’s conversation with Sanders, he highlighted Biden’s opposition to travel bans to curb the pandemic, which he suggested would not be sufficient. Stephanopoulos also noted that Biden did not call for social distancing, travel bans, of mask-wearing in his January op-ed in USA Today. In response, Sanders said that Biden wasn’t being briefed by national security experts in January and February as the disease spread — unlike Donald Trump.

Drew Angerer / Getty Images

McDaniel’s comment and amplification of the interview comes as Trump faces backlash for his remarks during leaked audio from an discussion with investigative journalist Bob Woodward. During the conversation, which took place on February 7, Trump acknowledged the severity and danger of COVID-19. Despite these private comments, the president was publicly downplaying the danger of the virus at the time and, for months, remained opposed to wearing a mask the curb its spread.

According to former Republican Rep. David Jolly, Woodward’s revelations — which come from his forthcoming book, Rage — could sink Trump’s chances of winning the election in November.

Nevertheless, Republicans continue to attack Biden for his comments on the pandemic. As reported by Fox News, network host Sean Hannity accused the presidential candidate of lying about coronavirus in the monologue from his Monday show.

“Joe actually wants Americans, you the American people, to believe that he can beat COVID-19, but only if you elect him,” he said.

In particular, Hannity claimed Biden was lying when he suggested that Trump’s pandemic response was a failure and claimed that he was the one to raise concern over the spread of the virus.