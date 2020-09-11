‘RHOBH’ Star Teddi Mellencamp Disses Denise Richards’ And LVP’s Exits From The Show

Real Housewives of Beverley Hills star and accountability coach Teddi Mellencamp made it clear that she is not a fan of former housewives Denise Richards and Lisa Vanderpump during a Q&A with fans Wednesday night. According to HollywoodLife, one fan asked her if she was happy that Denise is leaving the franchise. She may not have outright said that she was happy, but she accused Denise and Lisa of being controlling and trying too hard to be “stars” of the show.

“Not surprised. I don’t know when and why the decision was made but anytime one person wants to be the ‘star’ of a show and control how they are portrayed when it’s about showing the truth as an ensemble it doesn’t end well. I wish [Denise] the best and hope she is thriving and happy. I also hope she stops referring to herself in the third person but I guess I have to let that part go.”

She also wrote “#bravobravof–kingbravo” in reference to when Denise yelled this at producers to get them to stop filming on set.

Vivien Killilea / Getty Images

Both of the women Teddi referred to had eerily similar departures, as they were involved in scandals that caused the entire group to turn against them. LVP was accused of orchestrating Puppygate— a scandal that framed Dorit Kemsley for neglecting a dog that she had adopted from Vanderpump Dogs. Denise was rumored to have cheated on her husband, Aaron Phyphers, with Brandi Glanville. Both vehemently denied the accusations thrown at them, causing the group to call them liars. They then both backed out of filming and eventually backed out of RHOBH entirely.

Through her response, Teddi insinuated that both ladies were lying to twist the narrative in their favor and end up becoming the center of attention in the process. She also implied that they turned their backs on the group in attempting to thwart these allegations.

Teddi and Denise also had their share of personal issues this season. Brandi had told her that Denise called her “obnoxious” and that Teddi “would do anything to be in this group [the RHOBH ladies]” to get out of her famous father’s “shadow.” It’s no surprise that Teddi felt compelled to get this one last jab in before Denise was out of the Bravo world for good.

Fans have blamed Teddi, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna for both ladies’ exits. They have deemed the trio as the “mean girls” of Beverly Hills. They have even accused these RHOBH stars of strategically orchestrating both Denise’s and LVP’s downfalls.