Monica Aldama, 47, Flaunts Six Pack And Thanks ‘Dancing With The Stars’ For Her Abs’ Comeback

The 'Cheer' star proudly showed off her stomach in a sports bra and leggings.

Monica Aldama is getting majorly ripped ahead of her debut on Dancing with the Stars. On Wednesday, the 47-year-old star of the hit Netflix docuseries Cheer took to Instagram to show her followers the amazing results of her intense training for the show.

It’s not uncommon for the celebrities who compete on DWTS to gradually lose weight and get in shape as they learn the routines for their performances week after week. However, Monica revealed that her six pack has already made a comeback after just a week and a half of practice. In the photo that she shared with her fans, she proudly showed off her washboard stomach. Her abdominal muscles were clearly defined by deep ridges.

The coach of Navarro College’s championship cheer squad posed by pointing at her chiseled midriff. She wore an all-black athletic outfit that consisted of a longline sports bra and a pair of leggings with the waistband pulled down low to display more of her taut tummy. On her feet, she wore a pair of black socks.

Monica was trim and toned all over, and she looked like she was ready to work up a sweat. She wore her thick blond hair down with a center part. She exuded confidence as she flashed her radiant smile at the camera.

In her caption, Monica revealed that she’s never worked harder, and she described her pro partner as “tough as nails.” The identity of who she’ll be dancing with hasn’t been confirmed yet, but rumor has it that Val Chmerkovskiy has been handed the task of teaching the teacher.

As a coach, Monica has a reputation for being pretty tough herself, and she joked that her experience on Dancing with the Stars is “karma” for the way she trains her squad. She’s also fiercely competitive, and a bit of a perfectionist.

Earlier this year, Val told People that he would love for Monica to be his Season 29 partner. He praised her “commitment and discipline,” and he promised that he would give her his all as her dance instructor.

“She’s very tough on her students and she does a great job creating her program and I want to do the same for her,” he said.

He also remarked on how Monica would get a “perspective shift” on DWTS. Viewers, especially those who are Cheer fans, may find this dynamic fun to watch.

A few members of Monica’s squad responded to her Instagram post with words of admiration and support.

“Can I be you when I grow up,” wrote talented tumbler Lexi Brumback, adding a heart-eye emoji.

“Omg!!! You are KILLING IT! Ugh I can’t wait for Sep 14th!” said stunter Jerry Harris.

Her competitors even had to give her props.

“Get it girrrllll,” wrote The Bachelorette star Kaitlyn Bristowe.