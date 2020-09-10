Khloe Kardashian & Scott Disick Are Reportedly Devastated Kris Jenner Pulled The Plug On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian and Scott Disick are devastated that Kris Jenner decided to pull the plug on Keeping Up With The Kardashians after three of her daughters threatened to quit the series, The Sun reported.

According to the news source, the matriarch called time on the smash hit reality series after 14 years of filming when her daughters Kim Kardashian, 39, Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Kylie Jenner, 23, said they wanted out. However, an insider told the publication that this decision did not sit well with Khloe or Kourtney’s ex-boyfriend Scott.

“The only people who are upset are Khloe, and Scott Disick,” the insider said, according to the news outlet. “Khloe’s tried to launch several spin off shows — but none of them have been as successful as KUWTK.”

“And who knows how Scott will make money now the show is being cancelled — he loves flying in private jets and being treated like an A-list star. I can’t see him flying commercial or paying his own way,” they added.

The source revealed that the famous family had been “locked into an ongoing debate” regarding the future of the production for months before they announced on Tuesday that the final season would be screened in early 2021.

According to the publication, the insider also opened up on why some of the sisters were keen to put an end to Keeping Up With The Kardashians. They underlined that Kim had been going through “drama” with husband Kanye West, who refused to put “anything personal” on the show, and noted that she had also struggled to find the time to film.

“Kylie is making billions of dollars through her make-up line and product endorsements — she doesn’t need the show, and like Kendall, has always struggled with fame and being in the spotlight,” they explained. The source added that while she was filming the series, Kylie was tied to Los Angeles, but is now free to travel whenever she likes, or to go on tour with her 2-year-old daughter Stormi’s father, rapper Travis Scott.

As the publication underlined, eldest sister Kourtney quit the production last year after getting into a physical brawl with Kim on camera. While she returned to filming earlier this year, according to the news outlet insiders said she is glad Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end, and that she had been clear that she no longer wanted to be a part of it.

While the Kardashian-Jenner family did not reveal why they had decided to quit in their announcement, sources told Page 6 that Kanye’s recent mental health struggles, falling ratings, and financial factors all played a part.