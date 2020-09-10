Simone Biles Rocks Daisy Dukes And Sports Bra In Hot Snapshot

Simone expressed her love for the summer.

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles wowed her Instagram followers on Wednesday when she uploaded a new stunning photo to her account. She was featured flaunting her athletic physique in a skimpy ensemble that was perfect for beating the heat on a hot summer day. In her caption, Simone revealed that she doesn’t want the warm season to come to an end.

The 23-year-old athlete has been delighting her fans all summer long by giving them small glimpses at what her down time has been like. In many of the photos that she has shared, she’s been pictured rocking hot looks that showcase her gym-honed figure. Her latest outfit included a seamless white sports bra that fit her like a glove. The smooth garment’s scooped neckline showed off her decolletage and toned chest.

Simone also wore a pair of distressed Daisy Dukes with a high waistline. The cutoffs were constructed out of light blue denim that almost exactly matched her painted fingernails. The color popped against her dark skin. Her skimpy outfit also showed off her flat midriff and toned arms.

Simone finished her ensemble with a tan hat that had a wide, flat brim. She wore her hair styled in long braids that were unraveled at the ends. The curly sections of hair were light brown, while the braided segments were black. She kept her jewelry understated. The only piece she wore was a cord choker decorated with a few elongated beads that were spaced wide apart.

The Olympic gold medalist was photographed relaxing outside on a wicker patio chair with an egg-shaped frame and white cushions. She smiled at the camera as she leaned back and propped herself up with her right elbow. She also grasped the brim of her hat with her left hand.

At the same time, Simone raised her left leg up and bent her knee, which placed her muscular thigh and toned calf front and center in her photo. One of her French bulldogs also made a sneaky appearance in her photo. The panting pooch was sat on her right beside the chair and gazed up at her.

Simone’s visual tribute to the hot season racked up over 42,000 likes and scores of comments in just two hours. One fan observed that the gymnast will still experience plenty of warm weather in the coming months, due to her location.

“Sister since we live in Houston it’s gonna be summer until December silly goose,” the person wrote.

Simone also received a lot of praise from her followers.

“Aren’t you cute,” wrote one admirer.

“You are so gorgeous,” gushed another fan.

“Shawty a lil baddie,” added her boyfriend, NFL player Jonathan Owens.