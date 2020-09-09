NFL Rumors: Broncos LB Von Miller Reportedly Might Miss Entire Season Following Ankle Injury

Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller might have to miss the entire 2020 NFL season after injuring a tendon in his ankle during practice, ESPN reported on Tuesday night.

Citing league sources who spoke to the network’s Adam Schefter, ESPN wrote that Miller underwent an MRI shortly after he suffered the injury toward the end of Tuesday’s practice. Specifically, the eight-time Pro Bowler supposedly went down don the “last play” as the Broncos practiced indoors due to inclement weather. The practice had reportedly taken place at noon and was considered an “extra” session, given that the team won’t be playing its first game until Monday when they face the Tennessee Titans.

At the time of the report, the Broncos were still evaluating the results of Miller’s MRI. The star linebacker is scheduled to visit Green Bay-based foot and ankle specialist Dr. Robert Anderson on Thursday, in order for him to get a second opinion regarding the possibility of surgery.

Justin Edmonds / Getty Images

Miller has been one of Denver’s sturdiest players in recent years, having sat out just one contest in the last six seasons. Prior to missing the Broncos’ December 1, 2019, game against the Los Angeles Chargers because of a knee injury, the 31-year-old had played in 95 consecutive games and taken part in 5,251 defensive snaps. The 2013 campaign marked the last time Miller had missed a substantial amount of on-field action, as he had sat out the first six games due to a suspension and later tore his ACL in a Week 16 victory over the Houston Texans.

As further noted, Miller was gearing up for a “big year” in 2020, following what he considered a disappointing 2019 where he registered just eight sacks — this marked the first time since his abbreviated 2013 campaign where he finished with fewer than 10 for the year. Although he suffered a bit of a setback in April when he became one of the first NFL players to publicly announce that he had tested positive for COVID-19, Broncos general manager John Elway recently maintained that Miller “had a good [training] camp” and would be “ready to go” for the new season.

According to USA Today, Miller’s potential absence for the entire 2020 campaign could be a significant loss for the Broncos, who are hoping to return to postseason play after missing the playoffs last year. The team’s pass-rushing attack, as it is, might be limited early on as defensive end Bradley Chubb, who suffered an ACL injury in 2019, will be playing on a snap count during Denver’s game against Tennessee on Monday.