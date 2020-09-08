Meghan McCain Says President Trump ‘Probably Said This’ About Allegations He Mocked Fallen Soldiers

Today on The View, Meghan McCain addressed the allegations that President Trump mocked fallen United States soldiers, and she explained why she believes he probably said what the article from The Atlantic reported he said.

In the video posted to the talk show’s Twitter account, moderator Whoopi Goldberg introduced the discussion, and she noted that the president faced allegations of calling fallen members of the military “losers and suckers.” She asked McCain what she thought about the allegations.

The co-host, who is the daughter of the late Senator John McCain, whom Trump infamously disparaged for being a prisoner of war, noted that she doesn’t love anonymous sources or the timing of the story. However, McCain said that the comments attributed to Trump in the article from journalist Jeffrey Goldberg sounded a lot like things he’s said in the past.

“It’s familiar language that President Trump has used publicly. It’s a third rail that we have never seen any president traditionally touch before, and he continues to touch it over and over again,” said McCain.

She reiterated that he’d made similar comments about her family, the Khans, and the Vindmans over the past few years. McCain said that this type of language is hurtful to the president’s reelection campaign because he is losing support among the military, which is a voter block that he needs to win the 2020 election.

Andrew Harnik / Getty Images

On a personal note, McCain asked journalists who plan to publish articles like this moving forward give her a heads up. She said that each time Trump’s negative statements about the military come up, the instance of him saying such hurtful things about her late father also once again makes headlines, and she finds the whole thing incredibly painful for her.

“It has been painful the past few days having to relive this. It happened right after the second anniversary of my dad’s death, and I think that my mother and my family deserve a heads up,” she said.

Ultimately, based on her past experiences with the president and the other negative remarks he’s made publicly toward those who’ve served the U.S., McCain said she believes that Trump likely said what the article reported.

“I do believe President Trump probably said this.”

Goldberg also agreed with McCain that it is believable that Trump made the remarks. As the clip ended, McCain pointed out that Trump said terrible things about Captain Khan, who was killed in a suicide attack in Iraq, then it’s entirely believable that he has made other comments.

The president and the first lady have denied he made such remarks.