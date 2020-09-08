Andrew Cuomo Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Actively Trying To Kill New York City’

During his Tuesday coronavirus briefing, Gov. Andrew Cuomo accused Donald Trump of being responsible for the COVID-19 outbreak in New York City and suggested it wasn’t an accident, Raw Story reported.

“Not only did he tell New York City to drop dead, Trump is actively trying to kill New York City,” he said. “It is personal, I think it is psychological. He is trying to kill New York City.”

Cuomo claimed that the U.S. leader is responsible for the coronavirus outbreak in New York and said that the president ignored the fact that many cases of the disease in the state came from Europe — not China.

“The China virus went to Europe… They never even thought of the possibility. And then 3 million Europeans got on a plane and came to New York. And they brought the virus. January, they brought the virus. February, they brought the virus. March, they brought the virus. And in mid-March, the federal government does a travel ban from Europe. Too little, too late, Mr. President.”

According to Cuomo, the outbreak was ultimately the result of incompetence on behalf of the president, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the National Institutes of Health, and the Department of Homeland Security.

Chris Hondros / Getty Images

Despite Cuomo’s accusations, not everyone is convinced that he did not play a part in New York’s problem with the virus. In an op-ed for The Guardian, Lyta Gold and Nathan Robinson argued that Cuomo is responsible for the state’s COVID-19 crisis. In particular, the pair pointed to Cuomo’s failure to act on medical parole requests – which allegedly led to the death of many elderly prisoners — as well as his purported enabling of conservative Democratic state lawmakers. The duo also noted that Cuomo backed Medicaid cuts before the pandemic, which led to the removal of crucial hospital space and ran contrary to the warnings of medical professionals.

Despite these reported failures, the piece opined that Cuomo continues to evade responsibility and place the blame for the New York’s COVID-19 response at the feet of others. Robinson and Gold also raised concerns over the fact that Cuomo has received so much positive press coverage and public praise for his handling of the pandemic.

As The Inquisitr reported, Cuomo previously blamed Trump for New York’s nursing home deaths from coronavirus and said he was following CDC guidelines. Notably, the deaths reportedly stemmed from patients who tested positive for the disease but were still allowed back into nursing home facilities.