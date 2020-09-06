Next Week On ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers Video: Rey Gets Horrible News

The Young and the Restless spoilers video for next week teases several dramatic storylines for Genoa City. Rey opens a report from Sharon’s doctor’s appointment, and he gets some surprising news that it looks like he shares with Nick. Devon makes a huge decision, and he believes he is following Hilary’s wishes.

Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) is home alone at Sharon’s (Sharon Case), and he knows she just had a doctor’s appointment to find out the results of her most recent tests. Since it is in person instead of over the phone, both Sharon and Rey suspect the worst, and she refuses to let her boyfriend accompany her. Finding Sharon gone after the visit gives Rey even more reason to worry.

When he sees paperwork from Sharon’s oncologist on the table, Rey can’t help himself. He opens it up, and it is absolutely terrible news for Sharon and those who love her. The cancer is back, and it’s worse than ever. Now Rey must do everything he can to provide support for his girlfriend and help her find renewed strength to continue the exhausting battle against her breast cancer, and he will also work to rally her support system to be there for her.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) and Nick (Joshua Morrow) are enjoying some time together when Nick gets a message. Phyllis wants to know what it is, and he mentions that it’s from Rey, which is likely the beginning of Rey making sure everyone in Sharon’s orbit will be there to help her as she goes through more difficult times. Phyllis was stunned to learn that Sharon was ill, and she might end up being an unexpected supporter for her during the upcoming battles.

Finally, Devon (Bryton James) had a serious decision to make. Amanda (Mishael Morgan) finally decided to look into her possible family connection to Hilary, and the signs point to them being twins. Both women share a rare blood type, and their birthdays are one day apart, but authorities estimated Amanda’s.

After Amanda asked him for a sample of Hilary’s DNA, he took some time to weigh his options and discuss it with Elena (Brytni Sarpy). Despite some initial worries, Elena agreed to support Devon, and he decides that Hilary would want him to provide a sample to Nate (Sean Dominic) so that he could run the tests. Devon hands over the material as a worried Elena watches. The results could change everything on The Young and the Restless.