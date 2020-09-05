‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Friday: Finn Refuses Steffy’s Request For More Prescription Painkillers

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Friday, September 4 features Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) who was upset. She said that Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) had had Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray) for days and that she missed her child. She had been excited to see Kelly again and apologized to Hope for exploding at her. Hope offered to get Kelly and asked her if she was really alright. Steffy became irritated again. Just then Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) arrived, per SheKnows Soaps.

Finn Gets The Lowdown

The physician said that he had heard raised voices and the door had been open. Hope took responsibility for the tension. Hope learned who he was and said that it was nice of him to drop by the cliff house. She said that she and Liam were worried about Steffy because she was not herself. She and her husband had been giving his ex-wife space to heal but they weren’t seeing any healing.

Steffy interjected and said that she would speak to her doctor about her health. Hope felt that Finn couldn’t help her unless she was completely honest. Hope promised to bring Kelly and left.

Finn Refuses Steffy

Alone with the physician, Steffy told him that she should not have lost her temper. She also informed him that Hope was Liam’s wife and that they have a daughter of her own. She shared that she was on edge because she had taken her last pill.

The Forrester co-CEO asked Finn for a refill. He felt that they should schedule more tests if she was still in so much pain that she could not sleep. She did not want any more tests and claimed that the pills made her feel better.

Finn called Steffy remarkable but also said that she was in pain. He suspected that she was becoming dependent on the pills to help her cope with her discomfort. He would not let her go down that slippery slope. Finn pledged to be there for her and reminded her that she was not alone, as seen in the image above.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Bill opens Liam’s eyes to the truth about his situation with Hope and Steffy. pic.twitter.com/fhXlzyfeex — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 4, 2020

Bill Cautions Liam

As reported by The Inquisitr, Liam told his father that Hope was dropping off Kelly at the cliff house. Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) thought that it was a bad idea. Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) agreed.

Later, when they were alone, Liam voiced his concerns to Bill. He thought that Steffy felt isolated and needed to have Kelly around. As seen in the image above, Bill cautioned him about the situation between Steffy and Hope. His father thought that he may just be feeling guilty. Liam didn’t want Steffy to feel as if she was going through this alone.