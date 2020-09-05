Monday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Olivia Is Desperate To See Dante

Coming up on Monday’s General Hospital, Robert Scorpio and Olivia Falconeri Quartermaine arrive at the WSB facility where Dante is being treated for his PTSD. The new sneak peek that was posted by ABC revealed that Olivia is even more anxious than she was before to see her son.

In the beginning of the short clip, Dante is seen trying to keep himself together in his small room at the facility. He exercises constantly trying to keep his mind off of all that he is missing back in Port Charles. He flashbacks to him talking to his doctor. He asks how long this will all take now that he is willing to do the work. It sounds like he is more than ready to get back home to his family. He currently has no idea that his mother is waiting to see him to make sure he is okay.

Olivia has been frantic the past few months as Dante told her to stop writing him letters. He seemed to have dropped from all contact from his family, but Olivia never gave up. Robert was able to gain access for her to visit with him. But will Dante want to see her?

Once they arrive, they are forced to sign in before they can do anything. As seen in the clip, Olivia doesn’t take too well to Robert being pushed around. She told the guy at the front desk that Robert is the greatest agent in the history of the WSB. But they follow protocol anyway.

Robert gave her a pep talk on the flight to Switzerland and he reminds her of that after she starts freaking out over possibly being rejected by her son.

Craig Sjodin / ABC

General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps say that Olivia will be distraught on Monday’s episode. It seems that maybe Dante will refuse to see her after all. Or she does get in to his room only for something to go terribly wrong.

Dominic Zamprogna, who plays the role of Dante, recently opened up about his General Hospital return. He is happy to be back to his old stomping ground and explained a little on how that all came about for him to head back to Port Charles.

Dante’s wife, Lulu, is currently heavily involved with school teacher Dustin. Her ex-husband’s return will certainly rock the boat and cause plenty of drama along the way. Spoilers tease that Lulu and Dustin will grow closer than ever and that is what Dante will find when he gets back home.