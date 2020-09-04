Spoilers For Friday’s ‘General Hospital’: Anna Reaches Out To Valentin For Help & Finn Supports Alexis

During Friday’s episode of General Hospital, spoilers indicate that Anna Devane will reach out to a rather unlikely ally for help with her sister Alex Marick. As she prepares to go find her twin, her fiance Dr. Hamilton Finn will be lending some support to his heartbroken ex Alexis Davis.

As people saw earlier this week, Anna was stunned to get a phone call from Alex. Before long, she had determined that she needed to fly to Berlin to connect with her sister, and now she is bringing in backup.

The sneak peek shared via Twitter shows that Anna will meet up with Valentin Cassadine during the September 4 episode. General Hospital teasers share that she seemingly will ask him to help her.

Anna will tell Valentin that she’s going after Alex and acknowledge that she needs backup. He will apparently be rather surprised to hear all of this, especially if her intent is to ask him to assist her.

These two aren’t on the greatest of terms at this point, but they do have a history with one another. He’s also one of only a few people who intimately knows all about Alex and her shady ways, so it’s not entirely stunning she might request his assistance.

"I'm gonna go after Alex and I need you as backup." #GH pic.twitter.com/dhVtj731du — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) September 4, 2020

It could be that Anna ultimately isn’t asking Valentin to join her on this trip, but simply assist her in some sense while remaining in Port Charles. General Hospital spoilers from SheKnows Soaps note that she will feel conflicted during Friday’s show, and this surely has to do with her plan for dealing with her sister.

Elsewhere, Finn will spend some time with Alexis. She was stunned and completely heartbroken earlier this week to spend a romantic night with Dr. Neil Byrne and then learn he had died in her bed.

It appears that Finn will sit down with Alexis in a spot where they can have some privacy. General Hospital teasers detail that he will lend his support, and the sneak peek shows him mentioning something about the “worst part.”

Finn may share some heartfelt memories about losing his wife Reiko as he seeks to help Alexis. While this talk surely won’t mend Alexis’ broken heart, it may help her to know that she’s not alone. Finn will probably be wise enough to anticipate that her sobriety could be at risk over this, and he’ll likely urge her to hold onto the progress she had made on that front.

Until this call from Alex, Anna and Finn had been finalizing plans for their small wedding. Now, it seems that may need to be put on hold again and General Hospital spoilers suggest that this relationship is about to hit some major obstacles once more.