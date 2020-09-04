‘Big Brother 22:’ Kaysar Ridha Evicted, New HOH Is Crowned

The fourth houseguest has been evicted from Big Brother All-Stars. Thursday night went by without any surprises as Kaysar Ridha was evicted from the game by a unanimous vote. Since BB22 began, he and Janelle Pierzina were the number one targets in the game, and it took three weeks for the latter to get the boot. Kaysar follows in her footsteps only seven days later, after Christmas Abbott was saved by her roommates in the live vote.

Kaysar decided to blow up the house a little bit in his plea speech, where he outed Cody Calafiore and Nicole Franzel’s games. He said the duo was in a secret alliance and were running the entire season, and expressed his frustration with the gameplay this summer.

“When it comes to gameplay and strategy, I think you guys all suck. Cody and Nicole have been running this house since Day 1. They have a secret alliance that’s going to take them to the end,” he said. “The guys have an alliance. Enzo, I already knew. The last alliance, Dani [Briones], Nicole, and Cody. No one is willing to take a shot.”

Kaysar is reiterating sentiments from the viewers who have been beyond frustrated with All-Stars so far. The two fan-favorites have been sent packing, and most of the house seems to be playing a very safe and boring game.

His comments resulted in “icy hugs” from Dani and Nicole when he was evicted according to host Julie Chen. The two women were noticeably annoyed by his speech, but since he knew he was on the way out it didn’t matter to him.

After Kaysar was sent packing, the Head of Household (HOH) comp promptly followed. In a face-off styled competition, the houseguests went head-to-head, where they were shown a grid of their faces with filters added to them. The players had to select “more,” “exactly,” or “less” when Julie asked them questions about a certain number of filters on the photos.

According to Big Brother Daily on Twitter, this is how the competition played out:

Kevin advanced vs Ian

Cody advanced vs Nicole

Da’Vonne advanced vs Kevin

Memphis advanced vs Cody

Dani advanced vs David

Da’Vonne advanced vs Bayleigh

Memphis advanced vs Dani

Da’Vonne advanced vs Tyler

Christmas advanced vs Memphis

Christmas won vs Da’Vonne

Christmas took home the HOH, giving her her second win for the season. She originally won the second Safety Suite competition in Week 2. After Kaysar’s speech and this week’s wall yeller, Christmas’s nominees for eviction might come as a surprise as the roommates scramble to go back to normal.