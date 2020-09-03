Friday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Devon Agonizes Over The Right Call

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 4 tease a big choice for Devon, and he needs Elena’s support. Nick finds himself on the defense with Noah’s return, but they also team up to try to protect Sharon. Chance tries to cover for Adam, but it is going to be a tough thing to do.

Devon (Bryton James) makes an admission to Elena (Brytni Sarpy), according to SheKnows Soaps. He is torn about whether or not to provide Hilary’s (Mishael Morgan) DNA for Amanda’s (Mishael Morgan) test. There is some fairly strong evidence that Hilary and Amanda are twins. However, Devon doesn’t know what Hilary would want him to do, and then he also has the whole issue of Elena. He tells her everything, and Elena listens. Devon doesn’t want to decide without her, but Elena isn’t sure she can tell him what to do. In the end, she will support Devon either way. There’s always the possibility that Devon will fall back into his grief, but he tries to promise Elana that everything will be fine no matter what the outcome.

Nick (Joshua Morrow) defends reconciling with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford). Noah (Robert Adamson) is in Genoa City for a couple of days, and he is not too excited to catch up with the latest details on his dad’s personal life. It seems he is there to set both Sharon (Sharon Case) and Nick straight on how they’re handling things these days. He and Nick even team up a bit to try to develop a plan to keep Adam (Mark Grossman) from harming Sharon.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Although Summer (Hunter King) briefly gave her parents some grief for their reunion, she’s mostly settled down and accepted it. Noah is another case, though. He does not love seeing his dad going down the same path that’s caused him such heartache in the past. Noah warns his dad about Phyllis’ crazy, but Nick laughs and lets his son know that he’ll be crazy with her in the best possible way.

Chance (Donny Boaz) covers for Adam. Alyssa (Maria DiDomenico) shows up at Society, and Abby (Melissa Ordway) is not thrilled. She is worried, and so is Chance. Alyssa has some pointed questions about a story she’s working on, and they have to do with Adam. Although Chance plays it cool, he also frantically texts Adam to try to talk. Of course, Adam has left town, so he might be tough to get in touch with. Unfortunately for everyone, Phyllis gets a clue that something is up, so she will very likely make it her business to figure out precisely what’s going on, which could further complicate everything for Adam and Chance.