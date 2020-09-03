WWE News: Chris Jericho Reveals Why Brock Lesnar Isn’t A Free Agent

According to recent reports, Brock Lesnar is no longer contracted to WWE. If that’s the case, he is technically allowed to sign for another company. However, Chris Jericho revealed why “The Beast Incarnate” isn’t going anywhere.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Jericho stated that WWE’s chairman will never allow the former Universal Champion to join a competitor. He also noted that the reports about Lesnar being available to sign elsewhere could be speculation.

“The only reason why the rumor is there is somebody said “free agent”. I don’t think he’s really a free agent at all. I think it would take so much money to pry him away from Vince McMahon on Brock’s end and then for Vince to approve that…I mean, Vince has two billion dollars in the bank.”

According to Jericho, McMahon will always be able to match any offer that any other promotion makes for his star attraction. The reason why his WWE comeback is inevitable is due to the likelihood he’ll always be offered a better deal there.

While Lesnar may not be signed to a contract at the moment, he’s destined to return as the company will offer him “astronomical” amounts of money when it needs the superstar’s services.

“Le Champion” stated that fans can likely expect to see Lesnar make an appearance at the next Saudi Arabian show or another event that calls for his star power.

Since the news of Lesnar’s status began circulating, he’s been linked with a move to AEW and a return to UFC. As documented by TMZ, UFC president Dana White expressed an interest in booking a fight between Lesnar and Jon Jones.

On the subject of Lesnar joining AEW, Jericho stated that it might not be a wise move for the promotion at this time. This is due to his hefty price tag and his lack of appearances might mean the promotion won’t make its investment back.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Cody Rhodes revealed that AEW hasn’t closed the door to signing top available talent if it makes sense from a business perspective.

The executive vice president was discussing Matt Cardona and Miro at the time, but they might be monitoring the current situation with Lesnar as he fits their criteria in many ways.

Jericho went on to praise the former Universal Champion’s negotiating skills. He said that “The Beast Incarnate” is a smart businessman who will appreciate the duel with company officials as both parties try to come to terms on a new contract for the superstar.