Chicago Cubs Form Partnership With DraftKings To Put A Sportsbook At Wrigley Field

The Chicago Cubs have forged a new partnership with DraftKings that will eventually lead to a sportsbook being placed inside Wrigley Field, TMZ Sports reported on Thursday. While allowing in-person wagering at a baseball stadium was once thought to be inconceivable, times have changed and the state of Illinois has taken steps to allow such endeavors.

The Cubs announced the new partnership and said that the ability for fans to place bets will either be inside the ball park, or somewhere very close by. The team said the intent was absolutely so that people who were going to a match-up during the day, could stop off and place a bet on who would win, who would knock in the first runs and what pitcher would get the save. All things people are now able to do if they visit Las Vegas, or visit DraftKings.com.

TMZ Sports pointed out that the new location will feature both betting windows and self-service kiosks. The publication said the description of the contruction plans makes it sound quite a bit like what someone would find at a horse racing track.

DraftKings co-founder and president Matt Kalish said he thinks eventually, this new location, in or around Wrigley could eventually become a place where people can also take in the Cubs games, even if they don’t have tickets.

If they do have tickets, he said Cubs fans could hang out and have a beer and submit a wager before the first pitch, then head up to their seats to see how everything shakes out.

“It might be the Cubs to win, maybe a few props like a first home run, then stroll into the game at 6:45, sit down, sweat my bets and cheer on the Cubs,” Kalish told David Purdum of ESPN. “Then, after the game I can stop back at the sportsbook, relax with my friends, get some food and drink and think about the next day’s game, maybe put in a few more tickets.”

Crane Kenney, the teams’ president of business operations said there is a growing number of fans who are looking for ways to integrate betting into their enjoyment of the Cubs, baseball and other sports. He added the club is excited to be one of the first to have this kind of partnership.

Before the Cubs can officially build the establishment, it will need to get final approval from the city of Chicago. When they get that approval will shed light on the timing for going ahead with the project.