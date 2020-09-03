‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Wednesday, September 2: Steffy Downs Prescription Painkiller With Beer

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for Wednesday, September 2 features Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) at the cabin. They grinned as they heard the children laughing. Hope felt sympathy for Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and all that she was going through, but was glad that they could spend more time with Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray), per SheKnows Soaps.

After checking on the kids, she admitted that she had been worried that taking care of three active kids would be too much for her. However, she loved being there for them. As seen in the image below, they savored the evening they had with Kelly.

Liam thanked her for stepping up to help his former wife. He was concerned about his ex-wife because he didn’t know if she was getting better. As reported by The Inquisitr, he told Hope that Steffy had wanted to be off the medication but she was still in pain. Hope felt that they should give her more time to heal and suggested that Kelly spend the evening with them.

Later, Hope told Liam that Kelly had asked her if she could spend another night with them. Liam said that he first needed to check with Steffy before they agreed to Kelly’s wishes.

On today's all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Hope and Liam savor the extra time they have with Kelly. pic.twitter.com/ATbhn3iS0h — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 2, 2020

At the cliff house, Steffy was in agony. Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) arrived and asked her how she was really doing. When she claimed that she was fine, Thomas shook the prescription bottle and found that it had only one pill left. He wondered if she would need another refill. Steffy didn’t answer him. The designer then wanted to know if Kelly was still sleeping. She informed him that the little girl was at Hope and Liam’s cabin.

Thomas found it strange that she did not have a problem with Kelly spending so much time with Hope and Liam, given their history. However, Steffy was irritable and said that Thomas was relentless about her feelings for Liam. She was in pain from the accident, not from her failed marriage.

The designer pointed out that if she was over her marriage, there was no reason for the portrait of her and Liam on the wall. Steffy claimed that it was for Kelly’s sake. Thomas was worried about his sister. She confessed that every movement and every breath still hurt, but said she was fine.

After Thomas left, Steffy took a beer out of the fridge. She took her last painkiller and looked at the portrait of her and Liam. She flashed back to their past and her recent accident. Tears streamed down her face, as seen in the image below. She called Liam but Hope answered the phone. She told Steffy that Kelly had asked to stay another night. Steffy didn’t look happy but agreed to let her sleep over. She swallowed the pill with a swig of beer.