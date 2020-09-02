‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday: Thomas Pushes Steffy To Admit Her Feelings

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, September 3 dish that Thomas Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) will force a confession out of his sister, per SheKnows Soaps. The designer has long suspected what the root of Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) pain is, but will she admit that she still has feelings for Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton)?

A Brother Knows

Thomas came rushing back to Los Angeles when he heard that his sister had been involved in a motor vehicle collision. He also helped her after she was discharged from the hospital because he could see how overwhelmed she was. He knew that she was a single mother and could use all the help that she could get, and he graciously came to her rescue.

However, when the pain wouldn’t subside, Thomas had another opinion about the source of Steffy’s agony. She was furious when he suggested that she was not over Liam and that it was her heartache that was compounding her pain.

The Inquisitr reports that Steffy will double over in agony on Wednesday’s episode of The Bold and the Beautiful. As she tries to work through the pain, she will realize that her brother has been right all along. She knows that she would be much further along in her recovery if she had had someone to lean on. She then realizes that she misses Liam and flashes through their time together.

Letting Go

Thomas knows that he needs to help Steffy acknowledge that she’s not over Liam. She may have accepted that he is now married to Hope Logan (Annika Noelle), but she never mourned what she could have had with him.

Instead, Steffy has raised Kelly Logan (Colette and Avalon Gray) by herself and has had to rely on herself to get things done. She also doesn’t have anyone to share her life with.

Thomas will gently push his sister to admit that she’s lonely. Liam may be married but she’s still single and available. She should not be afraid to fall in love with someone else. He will encourage Steffy to pursue love and happiness.

If the designer prods Steffy, he may even find that she is interested in someone. The young mother and Dr. Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) have been making eyes at each other. Finn even gave his private phone number to Steffy and makes house calls from time to time.

The Bold and the Beautifulweekly spoilers reveal that the physician will pop into the cliff house later this week. Steffy and Finn’s relationship will go to a new level when he shows her compassion after realizing how much pain she’s in.