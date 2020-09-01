Donald Trump’s Comments On Alleged Mini-Strokes Renew Scrutiny Of Leg Dragging

Donald Trump on Tuesday denied reports that he was taken to Walter Reed Army Medical Center for a series of mini-strokes. Nevertheless, the real estate mogul’s comment has renewed scrutiny on the various instances where he appears to have trouble with his leg movement.

As reported by Raw Story, the conservative Drudge Report spotlighted two photos — one where Trump appeared to drag his leg and another recent incident where he seemed to lose his balance.

Many took to Twitter to claim that the Drudge Report’s focus on the incidents as a bad sign for the Trump campaign.

“Matt Drudge’s shift away from Trumpism is remarkable. A complete 180 for probably the largest conservative traffic driver in the world,” one user wrote.

“Somebody pinch me…. The Drudge Report turned on Trump,” another tweeted.

“If Drudge is doing this, it’s bad sign fir Trump,” another user chimed in.

As The Inquisitr reported, the president’s health previously came under scrutiny after he appeared to drag his leg while visiting a North Carolina Laboratory in July. The strange gait echoed his movement at a March for Life appearance back in January. In another incident that received widespread media coverage, Trump appeared to struggle to raise a glass of water to his mouth.

According to Trump, reports of his alleged strokes are untrue.

“Never happened to THIS candidate – FAKE NEWS,” he tweeted. “Perhaps they are referring to another candidate from another Party!”

Trump’s comment was a response to New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt’s upcoming book, which said that Mike Pence was on standby after the U.S. leader became incapacitated at his hospital visit last November. Interestingly, The Hill claimed that Schmidt’s book does not mention mini-strokes.

Author Don Winslow previously claimed that sources within the Trump administration told him the president suffered from a series of mini-strokes. According to Harvard Medical School, these medical incidents are defined as transient ischemic attacks and can increase the likelihood of a normal stroke.

Trump’s denial was supported by his presidential physician Sean Conley, who released a statement following the real estate mogul’s comments.

“The President remains healthy and I have no concerns about his ability to maintain the rigorous schedule ahead of him. As stated in my last report, I expect him to remain fit to execute the duties of the Presidency.”

Neurologist James Merikangas previously sounded the alarm on the real estate mogul’s health and claimed that the U.S. leader’s purported posture and balance problems have exhibited red flags to could be indicative of a neurological problem.