Joe Biden Leads Donald Trump By Eight Points In New Poll

Former vice president Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by eight points in the latest Morning Consult poll, The Hill reported. The results show that neither man’s needle moved much in either direction following their respective parties’ conventions.

Traditionally, presidential candidates get a polling “bump” after their party’s convention. However, this poll, conducted August 28-30 among 12,966 likely voters, revealed almost exactly the same numbers that the same polling agency found when it polled voters before either party had held its convention.

Specifically, the latest poll shows that Biden leads Trump by eight points, with 51 percent of likely voters saying they support the Democratic Party nominee, while 43 percent support the incumbent President Trump.

By comparison, in the 2016 election, Trump moved his own needle one point after the Republican convention, from 39 percent to 40 percent support, while Hillary Clinton moved hers two points following the Democratic convention, from 41 percent to 43 percent. On balance, that means that Hillary’s lead over Trump increased from two points to three points once the dust had settled on both conventions.

Of course, the narrow lead in polls enjoyed by Mrs. Clinton failed to translate into a victory in November. However, a key major difference between late-August polling in 2016 vs. 2020 lies in undecided voters. At this same time in 2016, 17 percent of poll respondents were either undecided or were supporting another candidate other than the two major ones. The latest poll, however, shows that only six percent are either undecided or supporting an outlier candidate.

One area in which one of the candidates did manage to shift their numbers, however slightly, since the conventions, is that of Joe Biden and favorability among voters. Specifically, 51 percent of poll respondents said they have a favorable opinion of the former vice president, up three points from a month ago. Still, 46 percent viewed him unfavorably. By comparison, 55 percent of voters had a negative view of Donald Trump, while 43 percent viewed him favorably.

Looking at the poll results more closely by demographic group, Biden enjoys wider leads among two specific groups than he does at-large. Specifically, Biden leads by 12 points among women — 53 percent to Trump’s 41 percent — and leads by 11 points among suburban voters– 52 to 41 percent.

The poll also looked at how the votes might shake out in key battleground states. In only one state did the poll numbers change significantly, and in fact, it appears to have flipped entirely since the conventions. Arizona, a traditionally “red” state with 11 electoral votes, supported Trump 47 percent to 45 percent before the conventions. However, Grand Canyon State voters now support Joe Biden, 52 percent to 42 percent.