‘Big Brother’ Wall Yeller Outs Two Houseguests As The Roommates Lounge Outside

An outsider approached the Big Brother set and yelled over the wall Sunday, exposing two players.

Warning: This article contains conversations from the live feeds, which will NOT make it to air. It also reveals the Week 4 Power of Veto winner.

Each year a few brave souls will travel to the CBS lot in Los Angeles and approach the tall walls of the Big Brother backyard. Every summer an outsider yells some sort of information over the wall, and their statements can range from outing alliances to silly unrelated game nonsense, to slamming a hated houseguest. This is the second time there has been a wall yeller this year, as earlier this month someone shouted pro-Janelle Pierzina sentiments while the players were outside which caused a lockdown and the live cameras to be cut.

The feeds have been down for over three hours since a second yelling incident occurred. According to @hamsterwatch, a Big Brother update account on Twitter, the yeller shouted “Nicole and Cody are playing everyone.” There were several houseguests outside when it all went down and since the yells were heard clear as day on the feeds, the Big Brother contestants likely heard every word as well.

Christmas Abbott, Kaysar Ridha, Memphis Garrett, Cody Calafiore, Ian Terry, and Tyler Crispen were all outside when the yells came over the wall. Nicole Franzel, one of the players the mysterious yeller outed, was inside when everything happened.

CBS

The group of houseguests who were in the backyard are spread across almost every alliance in the house, meaning this situation cannot be kept a secret to protect people’s games. The incident came at a difficult time as current Head of Household (HOH) Enzo Palumbo is currently trying to decide which player to put on the block since Kevin Campbell won the Power of Veto competition last night and will be pulling himself down. Now that Cody and Nicole have been outed to the rest of the group, this could potentially change who Enzo might want to put up as a replacement.

Both Nicole and Cody are in alliances with Enzo, so the chance of either of them going on the block remains low. When it comes to viewers, Nicole might be the most disliked houseguest on the show right now. Big Brother Daily has the former winner as the least-liked houseguest for well over a week based on a poll of viewers. This makes the yeller’s announcement less of a surprise since she doesn’t boast as many fans these days as opposed to her roommates.

As of 10:30 p.m. eastern time, the cameras are still down as producers figure out how to deal with the fallout of the yeller.