Jessa Duggar & Ben Seewald Share An Epic Family Adventure In The Woods

Jessa, Ben, and their kids had a great time on the trails.

Jessa Duggar and Ben Seewald took their three young kids on a wild family adventure recently and they decided to share it with their Instagram followers. On Sunday, the Counting On stars added a video on their YouTube channel and then alerted their fans on their separate Instagram accounts to watch as they trekked through the woods together.

The Seewalds drove to Kessler Mountain, which is located in Fayetteville, Arkansas, where they took to the trails for a hike in the woods. As seen in the video, Spurgeon, 4, and Henry, 3, both wore what Jessa called cowboy hats with chin cords attached. The boys were all ready for their walk. Ben was in the lead with 1-year-old Ivy Jane in a carrier that was strapped to his back. At one point, the little girl fell fast asleep as the rest of the family enjoyed the outdoors.

As they were walking along on the trails, Jessa asked Spurgeon what was hanging from his chin strap. He said that it was a water gun and went on to explain why he brought it along.

“Just in case there’s water, and a bad guy’s coming, and there’s water for me to scoop up. Spray it at the bad guy,” he said.

Spurgeon seemed to also be infatuated with snails. They found an empty snail shell along the way, He then said that it may have been Bear Grylls who was the one who ate the meat out of it. According to Spurgeon, the survival instructor loves to eat snails.

Along the way, Spurgeon and Henry found plenty of daddy long-legs crawling around. There was also an elusive snake that slithered for cover when it heard them approaching. Ben made sure that the boys stayed far enough away, just in case.

The family clearly enjoyed the outing and mentioned how they wanted to do it again very soon. Ben looked to be in pretty good shape and didn’t appear to get too tired from all the walking. However, Jessa admitted that she was obviously out of shape when she started huffing and puffing after only a few minutes into their hike. It took them an hour and a half to get back to the parking lot.

Ben and Jessa tend to keep their three kids very busy, especially doing things outdoors when they can. Just a week ago, the 27-year-old mom posted a sweet photo of Spurgeon, Henry, and Ivy Jane standing on top of a tree stump as they were out for a morning stroll. They stopped for a photo op and they looked adorable together. Ivy Jane wore a blue dress, was barefoot, and had her hair done up in a cute style. The two boys looked like they were ready for some action.