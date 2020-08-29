Melania Trump Thought Migrant Children In Detention Camps Were Treated ‘Nicely,’ Former Adviser Claims

Melania Trump believed that the migrant children being held in detention centers through her husband’s family separation policy were treated “nicely” and were happy with the accommodations after the grueling trips they had endured to get there, a former friend claims.

The first lady’s feelings about her husband’s controversial policy are part of a soon-to-be-released tell-all book from her former friend and adviser, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff. The memoir, titled Melania & Me, reportedly reveals Trump’s true feelings about the policy.

As People magazine noted, Wolkoff claimed that Trump was upset at the harsh reactions from media and thought that they didn’t understand the true nature of the detention centers. Wolkoff said Trump claimed that critics “don’t know what’s going on,” and that the children put into the camps had been brought into the United States by human traffickers, whom she called “bad people.” She believed the centers were better places for them.

“They’re not with their parents, and it’s sad,” Trump reportedly said. “But the patrols told me the kids say, ‘Wow, I get a bed? I will have a cabinet for my clothes?’ It’s more than they have in their own country where they sleep on the floor. They are taking care nicely there.”

The president’s family separation police called for all children, including those with their parents, to be taken and put into camps after crossing the U.S. border.

The former adviser added that Trump believed there was a double standard at play as well, as she complained that Michelle Obama had never gone to the border for a visit.

The first lady also sounded off about the controversy she stoked by wearing a jacket with the words “I REALLY DON’T CARE. DO U?” while going on a visit to a detention center in McAllen, Texas. Trump noted how the incident drove liberal media crazy — and she didn’t care.

“You know what? They deserve it,” she reportedly said.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

After initially denying that the jacket had any kind of larger message, Trump later said that it was meant as a message to the media.

“It was kind of a message,” she said, via People magazine. “I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and my initiatives, than what I wear.”

The quote also appeared to hint at the criticism aimed at the first lady’s “Be Best” campaign, which focuses on promoting wellness and healthy internet habits for kids. Critics say that Trump has failed to rein in the online bullying of her own husband, and saw the campaign as misplaced.