Friday’s ‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Sam Has Tough Questions For Alexis

Friday’s episode of General Hospital will bring Sam McCall and Alexis Davis together for some catching up. Spoilers suggest that Alexis may face some tough questions from her daughter, and these may set the stage for some deep reflection and eventual life changes.

The sneak peek video shared via Twitter revealed a bit of what’s ahead. Sam and Alexis will be together and it sounds as if talk will turn to Dr. Neil Byrne.

Sam will be blunt in pushing her mother to admit that she pushed him away. The look on Alexis’ face suggests that she may have been trying to avoid admitting that’s what she did. It seems that Sam may try to nudge her to reconnect with Neil.

The caption of the General Hospital preview tweet teases that Alexis will face the firing squad. It certainly appears that Sam will give her mother some tough love in this instance. She knows by this point how to handle her mom and her tendency to avoid the truth, and Sam won’t go easy on her in this instance.

Apparently, these questions will come as a result of worries that Sam has. According to SheKnows Soaps, Alexis’ daughter will be feeling concerned and it looks like she’ll lay it all out for her mom.

"Did you or did you not turn him away?" #GH pic.twitter.com/FrC70MUgS2 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 28, 2020

Will this talk have an impact? General Hospital spoilers for the weeks ahead suggest that there’s quite a bit more related to Alexis and Neil on the way. The two will reconnect during Monday’s episode, but something will leave her heartbroken on Tuesday.

This fall, they will have to make some decisions. General Hospital teasers hint that they will need to confront the realities of their complex relationship and whether they can truly build a future together.

Can Alexis and Neil push through these professional challenges and still build a lasting romantic relationship with one another?

As General Hospital viewers know, she doesn’t have a great track record with relationships. However, Neil is a different type of partner. They haven’t really had a chance to fully explore the possibility of an open, full romance with one another, and many viewers would still like to see the two move forward together as a couple.

What has Sam needling her mother like this? General Hospital spoilers tease that Alexis may end up feeling flustered and a bit pressured as a result of this conversation. At the same time, it sounds as if it may nudge her to reconnect with Neil too.

It’s too soon to know whether their romance can really manage to thrive, but General Hospital viewers will definitely see more from these two in the weeks ahead.