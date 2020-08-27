Meghan Markle Puzzles Fans With Odd New Slogan, With Critics Saying ‘Ya Gotta Laugh’

Royal watchers have voiced their bewilderment at a seemingly contradictory new slogan embraced by Meghan Markle.

According to The Express, the expression was uttered during the duchess’s recent talk with noted feminist Gloria Steinem. The discussion, produced by MAKERS, hoped to bring attention to”representation, why each vote matters and how all women ‘are linked, not ranked.'”

It is the final phrase which has raised eyebrows, considering that former actress not only still uses her title, but also was introduced as the Duchess of Sussex in the series itself.

Fans were quick to point out the contradiction in the new slogan.

“It’s not a great look to have the main quote from the interview be about women being ‘linked not ranked’, and be referred to by your literal rank,” claimed one Twitter user, who also serves as an American public relations expert.

“In that case why is Meghan using her rank? Seems hypocritical,” added a second.

“‘All women aren’t ranked’… yet still uses the title,” echoed a third.

“But coming from Duchess Meghan ya gotta laugh,” concluded a fourth.

Other monarchy watchers even went so far to claim that the duchess’s choice to continue using her title undermined her message of equality — especially since the United States was created in part to protest the aristocratic system that she married into.

Phil Noble / Getty Images

Meanwhile, the speaking agency that is helping the Sussexes arrange such discussions — and which also represents not only Steinem but also figures such as Barack and Michelle Obama — has emphasized that the talks are simply away for the couple to express their thoughts on topics that they believe are beneficial for the country and the world at large.

“The conversations will relate to topics that are important in their lives,” the agency said.

The choice to keep using the duchess designation comes months after the Harry and his former Suits actress wife were bitterly disappointed at being unable to continue using the name Sussex Royal for their charitable endeavors following their decision to leave the monarchy.

After the pair were banned from using the name, the Sussexes’ team leaked their discontent with reports claiming that the 39-year-old actress had told friends that there was nothing “legally stopping” her from using the moniker.

“[Meghan] said regardless of the name, Harry and Archie have royal blood and no one can take that away…” one friend explained of the duchess’s thoughts on the matter.

Meanwhile, Prince Harry himself is taking heat online from Sussex squad members. As was previously covered by The Inquisitr, fans have claimed that the duke “failed” his wife by not preparing her properly for life in the Windsor bubble.