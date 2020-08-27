Nancy Pelosi Says Joe Biden Shouldn’t Debate Donald Trump

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Thursday that Democratic nominee for president Joe Biden should not debate the Donald Trump because the incumbent president will “probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency.”

As NBC News reported, three presidential debates are scheduled for this fall, where the two men vying for the nation’s top office will meet head to head, now that their respective parties have concluded their conventions and officially nominated each man. The first is scheduled for September 29 at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana; the second at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami on October 15; and the on October 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, according to a companion NBC News report.

Pelosi, however, thinks that her party’s nominee should boycott all three of them, because President Trump is unlikely to tell the truth or, indeed, even behave according to the decorum usually expected at a presidential debate.

“Don’t tell anybody who told you this — especially don’t tell Joe Biden — I don’t think that there should be any debates,” she said. “I do not think that the president of the United States has comported himself in a way that anybody has any association with truth, evidence, data and facts,” she said at her weekly press conference.

Further, she said that she herself wouldn’t “legitimize a conversation with him, nor a debate in terms of the presidency of the United States.”

She also referenced Trump’s behavior in the 2016 debates with his then-opponent, Hillary Clinton. In one, she noted, he appeared to follow his adversary around the stage, something Pelosi called “disgraceful,” and wondered aloud why the moderator didn’t scold the Republican candidate for not staying at his station.

Should he debate with Biden, Trump will “belittle what the debates are supposed to be about,” she said, suggesting that Trump will try to make them about “skullduggery.”

Biden, however, confirmed to NBC News that he still intends to proceed with debating the incumbent president.

Trump, for his part, has also weighed in on the debate issue this week. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Trump said that his opponent should take a drug test for the debate, suggesting that Biden had performed poorly in previous debates but then performed well against Bernie Sanders, a turnaround that the president attributes to mind-enhancing drugs.

“We are going to call for a drug test, because there’s no way — you can’t do that,” he said.