WWE News: Top Faction Could Be Set To Split

As documented by WrestlingNews.co, this week’s episode of NXT teased The Undisputed Era being split up on WWE television in the foreseeable future.

Kyle O’Reilly defeated Drake Maverick via submission on the show. After the match, however, his teammates Bobby Fish and Roderick Strong tried to get him to deliver a post-match beatdown on his fallen opponent.

While O’Reilly eventually relented, he was hesitant to attack Maverick. This was quite uncharacteristic of the superstar, as he’s always been prone to shady tactics on the black-and-gold brand. The faction is synonymous with ganging up on their opponents.

In the end, Killian Dain interrupted and The Undisputed Era members left the ring. However, the segment suggested there’s tension brewing within the ranks and O’Reilly could be set for a babyface run.

Adam Cole wasn’t present at the time. The former NXT Champion will compete in a 60-minute Iron Man match against Tommaso Ciampa, Finn Balor and Johnny Gargano for the vacant title next week.

Fish, O’Reilly and Strong have each tasted gold, but Cole is the face of the team. Not having him present to support his henchmen could be a sign of what’s to come.

The report stated that the company appears to be teasing underlying issues in the group. As of this writing, the storyline appears to be taking a slow-burn approach. The split might not be immediate, and it might not even involve all of the members parting ways with each other.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, O’Reilly spent the majority of this year absent from television due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The other members of his stable continued to work through the crisis, and this may have led to officials realizing that the group still works without O’Reilly.

A feud between O’Reilly and his teammates could also be refreshing from a storytelling perspective. They’ve won everything in NXT, but the faction is reportedly hesitant to move to the main roster at this time.

If they’re going to stay on the black-and-gold brand for the long-term, they will be interested in participating in exciting angles. They’ve been together since 2017 and could be keen on trying their hand at solo runs.

It’s also possible that the tease is just a way to get people talking and nothing more. As noted by Daily DDT, the group disbanding was teased in 2019. By the end of the storyline, they were able to put their differences behind them and return to winning ways.