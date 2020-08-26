WWE Rumors: Top Superstar Was Reportedly Removed From ‘SummerSlam’ Angle During The Event Itself

According to a recent report, Alexa Bliss was supposed to appear on Sunday at WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view, only for her to be removed in what seemed to be an 11th-hour decision.

On Tuesday afternoon, Ringside News‘ Steve Carrier took to Twitter, claiming that he and his colleagues were “able to confirm” the aforementioned rumor about Bliss. He explained that the former women’s champion was originally supposed to play a role in the Universal Championship match between Braun Strowman and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, though at some point during the show, WWE decided against having her appear.

“Wouldn’t you be a bit upset too?” Carrier asked his followers, adding that more details on the matter will be available soon.

As further noted by Ringside News, WWE chairman Vince McMahon had a “big surprise” for SummerSlam viewers — one that he apparently kept a secret even from his company’s wrestlers and backstage workers. That surprise turned out to be Roman Reigns’ return after an extended absence, as “The Big Dog” attacked Wyatt and Strowman during the event’s closing segment. While Bliss was purportedly “ready to go” at that time, she did not have any involvement in the title match or in the post-match beatdown.

On the morning after the show, Bliss posted multiple tweets where she expressed bewilderment at not being booked for one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-views of the year and also liked some posts from fans who felt the same way and wondered what happened to her. Per WrestlingNews.co, she also took to her Instagram stories to indicate that she “never saw that coming” — a reference to this year’s SummerSlam tagline.

Speculating on the reason why Bliss wasn’t used, the outlet noted that plans might have quietly changed for the Friday Night SmackDown superstar when it became official that Reigns would be returning to action. As such, it’s possible Bliss might not be participating in Wyatt and Strowman’s storyline going forward, despite her extensive involvement in previous episodes of the blue brand’s program.

Bliss was not the only SmackDown superstar to apparently get removed from SummerSlam shortly before the pay-per-view took place. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, AJ Styles was supposed to defend his Intercontinental Championship against Jeff Hardy at the event, though WWE chairman Vince McMahon reportedly changed his mind on his original plans for the two veterans. Instead, their match was held during the August 21 episode of SmackDown, as Hardy defeated Styles to become a five-time Intercontinental Champion, as recapped by Pro Wrestling Sheet.