‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Gabi & Jake Kiss, Ciara Is Trapped In A Dangerous Situation

Days of our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, August 26, 2020 reveal that there will be a lot of big moments during the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) continue to grow closer. The two have been dancing around the attraction that the feel for one another. Gabi has also been conflicted about Jake due to the fact that he is the identical twin brother of her late husband Stefan DiMera.

On Wednesday, the pair will have their first real kiss with each of them knowing Jake’s true identity. Much like with Stefan, Gabi shares a fiery spark with Jake, whom she loves to argue with.

It seems that the duo may have some big feelings for one another, but there are many obstacles standing in their way, such as Jake’s girlfriend, Gwen, who has been living at the DiMera mansion with the pair.

The kiss will likely shake both Gabi and Jake, who won’t want to be attracted to the other. However, it looks like they won’t be able to control their emotions, and a steamy romance could soon blossom between them.

Paul Drinkwater / NBC

Meanwhile, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal) will find herself in a very dangerous situation. Ciara’s new husband, Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson) seems to be losing his mind due to the torture and brainwashing that he suffered at the hands of Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) and her partner, Vincent.

Ben was brainwashed to kill Ciara, who is the love of his life. While he’s been trying to push his negative thoughts aside, being back in the dorm room where he murdered Eve’s daughter, Paige, may have pushed him over the edge. Now, Ben is in danger of killing the one person in the world that he loves more than anything.

Elsewhere in Salem, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering) will be stunned when he returns to him home to find a surprising intruder. Rafe’s father, Eduardo is back in Salem and he’s slinking around his son’s house while wearing an all black ensemble.

Rafe, who is now the police commissioner, will likely have a ton of questions for his criminal father about where he’s been and why he’s broken into his home.

In addition, Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) will be forced to act as her own lawyer at the custody hearing for her newborn grandson. Sami will reportedly make a bold move during the court hearing and it may come at the cost of her twin brother, Eric.