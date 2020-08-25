‘Selling Sunset’ Star Mary Fitzgerald Comments On Chrishell Stause’s Split From Husband Justin Hartley

Mary Fitzgerald claims her co-star was blindsided by Justin Hartley's divorce filing.

Mary Fitzgerald recently opened up about the way in which her Selling Sunset co-star, Chrishell Stause, handled her sudden split from husband Justin Hartley.

After Chrishell filmed the fallout of her breakup for the third season of their Netflix reality series, Mary admitted that while her longtime friend was completely “blindsided” when Justin filed for divorce after just two years of marriage in November of last year, she remained professional throughout her heartbreak.

“Chrishell was blindsided and she was put in a very difficult position and she chose to share it with everybody because it is a reality show and it, you know, follows our lives,” Mary told Us Weekly magazine on Monday, August 24.

According to Mary, she believes that Chrishell exhibited both strength and vulnerability throughout production on the latest installment of episodes, which were filmed at the end of last year into the early months of this year, and handled the drama “like a champ.” Mary also applauded Chrishell for taking “very little time off.”

“I know she was just heartbroken, but she was always positive,” Mary explained.

Although Chrishell recently made headlines by “liking” a post in which it was suggested that Justin had been unfaithful, Mary said she never talked poorly about her ex, nor did she ever play the victim.

Also during the interview, Mary’s husband, Romain Bonnet, weighed in on the situation, noting that it wasn’t “fair” that Chrishell was put in the situation.

“She doesn’t deserve it,” he explained. “So definitely when the other girls in the group attacked [her] for, like, no reason, obviously, you want to be here and helping [her] even.”

Chrishell and Justin dated for four years and got married in October 2017. Then, two years later, just before the Thanksgiving holiday, he filed for divorce and claimed they had been separated since July. Meanwhile, in her own court documents, she claimed they didn’t split until November 22, which was the day that Justin’s paperwork was filed.

Justin Hartley and Chrishell Stause arrive at the Walt Disney Television Emmy Party Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Chrishell has been receiving tons of support from her fans and followers as her divorce drama continues to be seen on the series and recently thanked viewers of the show for being so kind.

Along with a photo of herself at the wedding of cast mate Christine Quinn, Chrishell said on Instagram that she always does her best to “dress up and show up,” no matter what she’s going through.

“Thank you for all the incredible feedback,” she added.