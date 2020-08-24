Jennifer Scalise: Who Is House Republican Whip Steve Scalise’s Wife?

Louisiana Representative Steve Scalise is scheduled to speak on Monday night at the Republican National Convention. And his wife, Jennifer Scalise, has been by the side of the House Minority Whip since they were married 15 years ago, including seeing him through an ugly incident in which he was shot by a left-wing activist.

She Married Steve On April 9, 2005

On March 9, 2017, Steve Scalise tweeted his wedding picture in honor of the 12th anniversary of his marriage to Jennifer.

Today I celebrate 12 wonderful years of marriage with my best friend and mother of our 2 great kids. Happy anniversary Jennifer! pic.twitter.com/eLfMYcUKW5 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) March 20, 2017

Born Jennifer Ann Letulle, the future Mrs. Scalise was a junior high school English and reading teacher at the time of her marriage to the future United States representative, according to their New Orleans Times-Picayune wedding announcement. They were married at the Crescent City’s historic St. Louis Cathedral, after which they honeymooned in Europe.

She Is The Mother Of Two Children, Harrison And Madison

Like many proud dads, Steve Scalise loves sharing pictures of his children, in this case, Harrison and Madison, of whom Jennifer is the mother.

For example, in the tweet below, he talked up the accomplishments of his son, Harrison, a Cub Scout.

Did you know #OTD in 1916 the Boy Scouts were awarded a Federal charter? (I'm proud my son Harrison is a #CubScout!) pic.twitter.com/WAsNH1yJw1 — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 15, 2016

In some ways, the young lad was just carrying on a family tradition, as his mother had been a member of the Brownies — the Girl Scouts’ program for younger girls — back when she was a child.

Similarly, the devoutly Catholic couple also have a daughter, Madison, who in 2015 celebrated her First Communion.

Madison had her First Communion yesterday. Jennifer, Harrison and I are so proud of her. #Beaming pic.twitter.com/SJa53Le9yj — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) April 20, 2015

She Stood By Her Husband After He Was Shot By An Extremist

Win McNamee / Getty Images

Wednesday, June 14, 2017, may yet go down as the worst day in Jennifer Scalise’s life. At the time, her husband and other members of Congress were practicing for their annual Congressional Baseball Game between Republicans and Democrats.

At 7:09 a.m. that morning, James Hodgkinson, a left-wing extremist with a criminal record, opened fire and shot Scalise in the hip. He was later taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Arizona Senator Jeff Flake, another Republican on the field at the time, called Jennifer back home so that she would hear the news of her husband’s shooting from someone she knew, rather than watching it unfold on T.V. She rushed to Washington to be with her husband.

Scalise's wife and two young kids on their way up from New Orleans as he remains out of surgery and is in critical condition, I'm told — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 14, 2017

Days after the shooting, Jennifer issued a statement in which she thanked the Capitol Police for saving her husband’s life.

“We are forever grateful for the heroism of Special Agents Crystal Griner and David Bailey, who saved the lives of everyone at the baseball field that morning, including Steve’s. Crystal and David have been family to us for years, and we ask that you continue to pray for their full recovery,” the statement read in-part, via Scalise’s website.

While her husband was recovering, as WBRZ-TV reported, she asked her supporters to pray.

She Appears To Generally Stay Out Of The Public Eye

A Facebook profile belonging to a woman bearing the name “Jennifer Scalise” is filled with photographs of people resembling the Louisiana congressman, his wife, and their children, although it’s always possible that the page could be a parody account or a tribute page.

Nevertheless, if it is Mrs. Scalise, it’s rarely used and consists almost entirely of photographs. She does not appear to publicly express any political opinions nor does she appear to advocate for any causes.

She does not appear to have a presence on Instagram or LinkedIn.