Donald Trump Claims Reports Of Postal Service Slowdown Are ‘Another Hoax’

On Saturday afternoon, Donald Trump claimed that reports of his attempts to undermine the United States Postal Service are “another hoax” perpetrated by the Democratic Party, Raw Story reported.

“Representatives of the Post Office have repeatedly stated that they DO NOT NEED MONEY, and will not make changes,” he tweeted.

“This is all another HOAX by the Democrats to give 25 Billion unneeded dollars for political purposes, without talking about the Universal Mail-In Ballot Scam that they are trying to pull off in violation of everything that our Country stands for.”

The president then continued to push his theory that using absentee ballots is the only acceptable mail-in voting process that is not susceptible to fraud.

As noted by Raw Story, the House Oversight Committee released documents on Saturday that showed a “significant drop in service standards” across the USPS since July. The publication said that the newly revealed nature of the post office delays under Trump’s appointed Postmaster General, Louis DeJoy, is worse than previously acknowledged.

“The Postmaster General and his top aides have never admitted to the sweeping delays and reductions in service caused by his actions and detailed in these new documents,” the committee wrote.

The committee noted that DeJoy on Friday claimed that the delays were the result of temporary issues and consequences outside the company’s control — explanations the panel said “downplayed” the nature of the issues.

As reported by The Washington Post, the Democrat-led House of Representatives on Saturday passed legislation that will funnel $25 billion into the USPS and prevent operational changes at the company — the latter which the Postmaster General previously claimed would not take place until after November. According to the publication, the bill is unlikely to make it past the Senate, and Trump attacked the legislation in his previously mentioned tweets.

Earlier this month, Trump admitted that his opposition to USPS funding was due to his desire to thwart Democratic attempts to expand vote-by-mail in the upcoming election, which is set to be held amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump and DeJoy have faced an intense degree of scrutiny amid accusations that they are working together to undermine American democracy. Nevertheless, the real estate mogul continues to voice his opposition to the expansion of mail-in voting. As The Inquisitr reported, Trump pushed back against the process on Friday and said that a contested election could lead to Nancy Pelosi taking control of the White House. The president made the comment at the 2020 Council for National Policy Meeting.