‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Portia Gives An Update On Brook Lynn To A Frantic Ned & Olivia

It was a dramatic week on General Hospital and there’s more drama to come in the days ahead. The Nurses Ball was a bit different this year, but there’s always a major storyline that grabs some attention.

This year it’s the kidnapping of Wiley by Nelle and Julian, which ties into the attack on Brook Lynn Quartermaine. She caught Nelle ready to go on the run with her son and because of that, she’s fighting for her life. General Hospital spoilers from Soap Central tease that Ned and Olivia are on edge, waiting to hear how she is doing. Ned was on the outs with his daughter, having thrown her out of the house days ago. Olivia had just convinced Ned to go talk to Brook Lynn, but it was too late. She was found with her throat slashed in the dressing room at the Nurses Ball.

In the previews for Monday’s episode, Portia was shown going to Ned and Olivia to give them an update on their daughter. Things don’t look good for her, but it’s likely she will survive this ordeal. Unfortunately, the attack may affect her budding singing career, which was why she gave her ELQ shares to Valentin in the first place. Her singing career was supposed to take off, but given her injuries, that may be a thing of the past.

Brook Lynn's nerves might be getting the better of her. The weight of Deception's public rollout rests on her shoulders.

Tune into an exciting, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @BrianaLane pic.twitter.com/RZ8qB1kBr8 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) August 19, 2020

Thanks to Nelle, Brook Lynn is in danger of losing her life and baby Wiley is gone from the Quartermaine mansion. She set all these things in motion, but she may not get away with it.

According to a previous report by The Inquisitr, Julian will threaten Nelle before she can get her hands on Wiley. The little boy is sleeping in Julian’s car and Nelle is frantic to grab him and get out of town before anyone discovers what she has done. However, after being blackmailed by her, it looks like Julian is finally done with her, as he will hold her at gunpoint. Will this finally be the end of Nelle?

General Hospital fans have grown tired of this villain’s antics. She’s caused plenty of chaos in the lives of the Corinthos family and others.

Lulu was also shaken up by the attack on Brook Lynn. Currently, no one knows who attacked her, but they will soon find out. If she does finally wake up, she may be able to identify her assailant.

Things are heating up quickly on General Hospital and fans are ready to see what Julian will do with Nelle next week.