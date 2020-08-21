Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Slammed As ‘Tacky’ For Bringing A Photographer To Their Charity Work

The criticism comes after Prince Harry had previous claimed that 'every single time' he sees a camera, he is haunted by the trauma of Princess Diana's death.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing criticism on social media after the pair decided to bring along a personal photographer to document their latest efforts volunteering at a Hollywood-favorite charity in Los Angeles.

According to The Express, the organization, called Baby2Baby, had updated its social media pages with photos of the duke and duchess while volunteering. However, royal watchers were quick to note that the photos — which captured the Sussexes handing out diapers and school supplies to children and families — were credited to Christian Monterrosa for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

“This may not strike royal reporters as strange, but it’s incredibly odd for a Hollywood celebrity to bring their own photographer to an event like this and embargo the release… this reeks of self promotion,” tweeted U.S. based Twitter user @UKRoyalTea. The user’s bio lists a background in public relations.

The user also noted that it was interesting that the duke and duchess had decided to focus on an organization that already had much support from Hollywood’s elite — suggesting that a desire to strengthen their connection to Tinseltown may have factored into their charitable focus.

“Baby2Baby is one of the the MOST celebrity heavy charities in LA,” she wrote. She added that while the work provided by the organization was “amazing,” its program was nevertheless the “social event of the year” for Hollywood moms.

“A savvy, but transparent move. Also, it’s tacky to openly bring your own photographer to a volunteer opportunity,” she concluded.

It was not just royal fans who appeared to take a more negative view of the maneuver. VIP photographer Jesal Parshotam also had some choice words for the couple.

“When performing a selfless act / partaking in charity work it is essential to have a photographer there. Otherwise, how would everyone know about your selfless act?” Parshotam — who had taken photos of the former actress during her Suits days — commented in a tweet.

Critics of the couple were also quick to point out that Prince Harry had previously discussed how he found paparazzi pictures to be distressing enough to trigger traumatizing memories of his Princess Diana’s death.

In an interview conducted last while while the pair were on tour in Africa, he claimed that “every single time I see a camera, every single time I hear a click,” he felt the pain of his mother’s memory (via Business Insider).

The couple had previously made headlines this week following reports that they had discovered their permanent in Santa Barbara, as was previously reported by The Inquisitr. The neighborhood, located around 90 miles from Los Angeles, boasts famous industry leaders such as Oprah and Ellen deGeneres as neighbors.