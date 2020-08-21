‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Adam & Sharon Leave Chelsea Stunned

New The Young and the Restless spoilers hint that Chelsea is not too pleased when she finds Adam and Sharon alone in his childhood home. Y&R head writer and co-executive producer Josh Griffith teased the twisted storyline with Soap Opera Digest recently.

After Adam (Mark Grossman) fails to come home from a therapy session, Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) worries. She goes to Sharon (Sharon Case) to discuss the situation, and Chelsea decides that Adam must have gone to Las Vegas since that is where he’s felt safest over the past few years.

“Chelsea knows that Adam is out of control and she doesn’t think it’s a good idea for him to be alone. She wants to find Adam and give him all the love and support he needs. They have been through so much together, and Chelsea feels they can get through this trauma as a team,” teased Griffith.

Instead of letting Chelsea know she has a different idea, Sharon makes Chelsea believe that Adam is in Vegas. Sharon thinks she knows where Adam really went — his childhood home in the center of the country. The reason Sharon chooses not to tell Chelsea she suspects that she believes that Chelsea is too emotional about the whole situation to help Adam truly. As a therapist, Sharon realizes that Adam needs professional help to access his repressed memories. Then he’ll need assistance in coming to terms with what has happened and working through it.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

Sharon goes straight to Victor (Eric Braeden), and she asks for his help getting to Kansas, and he agrees to help her out. The Mustache knows that his son needs professional advice, and he feels confident that she is the one who can help him. When Chelsea also contacts Victor, she’s stunned to realize that he and Sharon don’t think Adam is in Vegas. She feels blindsided by the details that Sharon chose not to tell her about her suspicions. Instead of allowing Sharon to find Adam and help him, Chelsea decides to journey to be with him as well even though Victor encourages her not to.

“As usual, Victor takes control and makes a decision he thinks his best. However, Chelsea will take matters into her own hands and travel to Kansas–but nothing can prepare her for what she discovers when she gets there.”

Adam and Sharon share a complicated history, and when he returned to Genoa City, his first recovered memories were of his love for Sharon. Adam even asked her to marry him, but she declined due to her relationship with Rey (Jordi Vilasuso). It seems that the flame between Sharon and Adam could easily rekindle.