Dozens Of Republican Former National Security Advisers Endorse Joe Biden Rebuke President Trump

A group of more than 70 Republican former national security advisers came out in support of Democratic nominee Joe Biden, ABC News reported, saying that President Donald Trump “lacks the character and competence” to lead the nation.

In an open letter posted on Defending Democracy Together website, the men and women who have served in administrations both Republican and Democrat, in capacities ranging from special assistant to the president to deputy secretary of state, all said the same thing: that the 45th president “has failed our country and that Vice President Joe Biden should be elected the next President of the United States.”

“We are profoundly concerned about the course of our nation under the leadership of Donald Trump.”

The signers of the document lay out ten reasons why they believe that voters should reject Trump in favor of the Democratic nominee, who officially accepted his party’s nomination on the same day that the letter was released.

For example, they claim that Trump has “gravely damaged” the United States’ role as a world leader; that he’s demonstrated that he’s not capable of leading the country through a crisis — specifically citing the coronavirus pandemic; and that he used foreign influence to get elected in 2016 and has cited “exaggerated” claims about voter fraud to undermine confidence in this year’s election.

Further, the signers accused Trump of aligning himself with dictators such as China’s Xi Jinping; that he’s undermined the rule of law; and that he’s dishonored the office of the president.

Joe Biden, by comparison, gets a ringing endorsement from the group.

“We believe Joe Biden has the character, experience, and temperament to lead this nation,” they said, adding that they believe that Obama’s vice president will restore dignity to the office of the president, and unite Americans.

One of the signatories to the letter is Elizabeth Neumann, former assistant secretary of Homeland Security. She told ABC News that Trump’s leadership style is “chaos,” which she said might have worked for him in business, but isn’t what’s require of the man who holds the highest office in the land.

Other Republicans, including some who have served under Trump either directly or indirectly, have also publicly come out in opposition to the president. For example, the former Department of Homeland Security chief of staff under former Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, Miles Taylor, said in a video posted and produced by the group Republican Voters Against Trump that even though he’s not a Democrat, he’s supporting Joe Biden.