‘Big Brother 22’ Week 2: Second Houseguest Evicted & New HOH Crowned

The second houseguest of Big Brother All-Stars has been evicted. Thursday night saw the boot of Nicole Anthony after she lost 10-2 to BB21 co-star David Alexander. The Inquisitr previously reported on Nicole A.’s likely eviction tonight after conversations on the live feeds this week suggested she wouldn’t have the votes to stay. Enzo Palumbo and Kevin Campbell were the only votes to against David, one of which was a massive surprise. Enzo should have voted to evict Nicole A. as he is sided with the houseguest who wanted her gone. Many are suspecting this move was strategic and the fallout should play out in the next several days.

Janelle Pierzina and Kaysar Ridha voted to keep David despite campaigning for Nicole A. all week. The duo knew they didn’t have the votes to keep her in the house and there was no point in making waves. Shortly after the eviction, the houseguests competed in a Head of Household competition (HOH).

The fast-paced competition required the roommates to throw three mugs of beer down a long track, attempting to get the mugs as far as possible without falling off the end or the side. Points were in place along the way, progressing as they got closer to the end. Whichever player got the highest combined score out of their three mug throws would win the HOH for the week. If there was a tie, the player to finish in a faster time would win.

Tyler Crispen took home the second HOH, beating Janelle by just one point. The BB20 veteran held the position three times in his first season, so it’s a responsibility he’s more than familiar with. Tyler is currently in two concrete alliances: The Committee (Cody Calafiore, Dani Briones, Nicole Franzel, Memphis Garrett, and Christmas Abbott) and Team Freeze (Cody, Enzo). Those not in an official alliance with Tyler include Janelle, Kaysar, Ian, David, Bayleigh Dayton, and Da’Vonne Rogers.

Despite not being in a named alliance, Tyler does have loyalties to Bayleigh and David, which will affect his nominees. For now, he’s suspected to put Janelle and Kaysar on the block, a move the duo is already expecting.

Many fans pointed out that Tyler didn’t need to try and win the HOH as he has too many people on his side, and now all it will do is show his colors and who he favors among the roommates. This will especially be prevalent if the Power of Veto (POV) is used to take down one of his nominees and he must name a replacement.