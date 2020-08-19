‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Billy’s Worst Nightmare Gets A Stunning Twist

New The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Billy experiences his worst nightmare when Katie has a significant medical problem. He’s already lost one child, and the fear of losing Katie too nearly causes Billy to lose it. However, the situation manages to bring him closer to Victoria in an unexpected way, which could have repercussions down the road.

Victoria actress Amelia Heinle recently teased The Young and the Restless spoilers about her on-screen alter ego and her ex to Soap Opera Digest. Heinle revealed that Victoria and Billy (Jason Thompson) get quite a scare when their daughter Katie is stung by a bee and experiences a severe allergic reaction.

“Luckily, she and Billy receive the news that Katie will be okay,” the actress said. “Although they’re very relieved, Victoria notices that Billy is trying to hold back tears. That’s when she realizes that seeing Katie in distress triggered Billy’s fear of losing another child, which causes Victoria to let her guard down, and they are finally able to have a conversation without hostility.”

Vicky leaves her ex stunned, though, when she tells him that she has finally found the strength within herself to let go of the anger she’s harbored against him. It simply takes up too much of her energy to continue to stoke the flames of her rage against her ex. Victoria realizes that continuing to hold her grudge against Billy is actually costing her mentally and physically, so she’s ready to let it go, and move forward as a co-parent. After all, Billy is still a great dad, even though things didn’t work out with him.

Sonja Flemming / CBS

“Victoria tells Billy she realized that she needs to accept who they are as people and not who she wanted them to be. They have made amends and part as friends. Victoria will always be connected to Billy so you never know what to expect…”

It is interesting that Vicky finally arrived at the point of accepting him on his own terms, which is what he so desperately wanted. Of course, now that they’ve split up yet another time, it is unclear if there is any hope of a reconciliation. However, Heinle seemed to leave her comments about The Young and the Restless spoilers open-ended with the magazine, so perhaps there is a rekindling of their romance somewhere in the upcoming storylines.

For now, both Billy and Victoria are single, so considering they are about to experience something traumatic together, it’s possible they could feel a renewed spark for each other. Even if they don’t, they’re both committed to their children.