WWE News: Veteran Superstar Suggests He Wants A Rematch Against Goldberg On ‘Raw Underground’

Monday Night Raw superstar Dolph Ziggler took to Twitter this week to react to WWE’s announcement of its new ThunderDome viewing experience while also hinting that he wants a rematch against Goldberg — the same man who defeated him at last year’s SummerSlam.

On Monday afternoon, Ziggler spoke in character, suggesting in his tweet that WWE chose to unveil ThunderDome — which will officially debut on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown — because he has an “unprecedented” winning streak on the weekly “Raw Underground” segment.

“Thanks WWE, now give me Goldberg,” he continued in the tweet, which can be viewed here.

Since its debut earlier this month, Ziggler has been a mainstay of sorts on the red brand’s underground fight club-style project, though as Cageside Seats noted, his so-called “winning streak” was only one fight long at the time of his tweet. These appearances, however, have allowed the veteran grappler to take part in a feud against Erik and Ivar of The Viking Raiders, thus keeping him busy on television following his loss to Drew McIntyre last month at The Horror Show at Extreme Rules.

Per Wrestling Inc., Ziggler watched Erik’s win over an enhancement talent on this week’s edition of the segment, giving it a “4/10” before defeating the Viking Raiders member in an impromptu fight and continuing his undefeated run.

As for Goldberg, the Hall of Famer easily defeated Ziggler at SummerSlam in August 2019, taking very little time to dominate his younger, smaller opponent. Although the match was seen as a considerable improvement over his much-maligned match against The Undertaker at Super ShowDown in June of that year, it still earned its fair share of criticism. In a series of tweets, AEW wrestler Jake Hager — formerly Jack Swagger in WWE — commented that Goldberg’s next in-ring appearance should be a longer one where he is “actually able to work.”

As noted by Wrestling Inc., Goldberg’s last WWE appearance was at WrestleMania 36 in April, where he lost the Universal Championship to Braun Strowman.

Given that this year’s SummerSlam will air this weekend, it appears way too late to book a Goldberg vs. Ziggler rematch at the annual event. However, Cageside Seats wrote that it might be a good idea for both men to face off in the future on “Raw Underground,” where fights are held with few rules in place. The outlet further opined that this could be a more interesting setting for a second encounter between the two grapplers.